South Sudan urges Japan to lobby for sanctions removal

The government has encouraged Japan to use its diplomatic influence at the UN Security Council and the global stage to lobby for the removal of “unjust sanctions” imposed on South Sudanese officials.

Deputy foreign minister, Amb. Semaya Kumba, made the remarks during his meeting with the Charge D’ Affaires of the Japanese Embassy in Juba, Oyama Hiromoto, on Monday.

In 2018, the UN Security Council imposed sanctions regime including arms embargo and asset freeze on South Sudan, and has since extended the measures annually in consideration of reports of the UN Special Representative of the Secretary General.

The US and Western allies also imposed sanctions on a number of South Sudanese officials accused of playing a role in threatening the peace, security, or stability of the country during the post-independence civil war.

The punitive measures mean the officials cannot travel to the US and several European countries, own assets there or conduct business in US currency.

Meanwhile, a press statement released on Monday said Amb. Semaya used the meeting with Hiromoto to “officially ask Japan as an important country to start working on campaign to drop unjustified sanctions imposed on individuals.”

It was further said that the deputy foreign minister warmly welcomed the Japanese diplomat, acknowledged the historical and bilateral relations between the two countries, and pledged South Sudan’s commitment to working with Japanese people and their government.

“On behalf of government, I acknowledged services Japan provided to people of South Sudan particularly on education and other essential services. JICA so far delivered and South Sudanese people appreciated very much Japanese support,” he said.

The statement said the official underscored that South Sudan deserved support from the International Community instead of continued sanctions.

Deputy Minister Semaya also requested for technical support and provisions of office equipment such as computers, training of South Sudanese diplomats to learn Japanese local language, the statement said.

It was stated that the Japanese diplomat emphasized the importance of lifting sanctions on South Sudan for the “young nation and her people to progress in term of development and service delivery.”

Mr. Hiromoto reportedly reiterated Tokyo’s commitment in helping South Sudan with infrastructural development, emphasizing the construction of Freedom Bridge and other basic services by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

