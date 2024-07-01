Juba Stadium to host CAF games despite lack of spotlight

South Sudan Football Association (SSFA) said Juba stadium is likely to host preliminary stages of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) club championship and confederation cup despite pending installations.

SSFA Secretary General Victor Lowrance Lual, said clubs representing South Sudan at the tournaments including Al Merriekh Bentiu FC and Jamus FC as well as Sudanese clubs will play their games at the stadium.

FIFA – the global football body which built the stadium – has temporarily approved it for international games during an inspection visit to South Sudan on March 16, 2024.

The construction of the facility that cost 5 million US dollars, began in 2019 and was supposed to be completed within 8 months – but this has delayed for a nearly five-years.

The stadium already hosted a FIFA World Cup Qualifiers game between Sudan and South Sudan on the same day of its inauguration by President Kiir and FIFA boss Gianni Infantino on June 11, 2024.

However, some critical installations including the stadium spotlight have not been made, and this means all matches will only be played during the daytime.

“Actually in the preliminary rounds, there’s always no much restriction on the commercial requirements from CAF, and in the first round and the second round, our teams are likely to play at home,” Mr. Lual said during a sports show on Eye Radio.

“We still have enough time because the group of CAF game will start in October. That means it’s three months from now, which is enough time if there’s anything to be fixed, will be fixed.”

“But to assure you, the preliminary round will be played here for all the teams, including the teams from Sudan.”

Sudanese football clubs Al-Merreikh FC, Al Wadi Nyala FC and Al Hilal FC have reportedly selected Juba Stadium as the venue for their matches in the African Club Championship amid the war in their country.

