Network launched to advocate for welfare of persons with disabilities

The Network of Persons with Disabilities (NPD) was launched in Central Equatoria State on Wednesday with the support of development partners to address challenges facing people with special needs and promote their welfare.

The network aims to create awareness on the rights of persons with disabilities and enhance collaboration with the government to achieve an inclusive society.

Speaking during the launch, the Chairperson of South Sudan Union of Persons with Disabilities called for unity of the members if the network to achieve its goals.

Augustino Wudo also urged the commitment of the network in ensuring rights of persons with disabilities in South Sudan are fully respected.

Mr. Wudu said it is only through their hard work that they can break what he terms as the chain of discrimination, and secure equal opportunities.

He hopes that a bill protecting the rights of persons with disability will be enacted into law soon.

“We need to look at these people so that we break the chain of discrimination and then we work towards an inclusive society that is for all,” he said during the launch of the initiative in Juba on Wednesday.

“We hope that in the nearest future, the bill will become a law so that the rights of persons with disabilities in South Sudan are fully respected and we are given even equal opportunity for the state in the society on equal basis and this may come through our commitment.”

Meanwhile, Lona Merre-Kaje, the Representative of Civic Society Organization called for equal support for the Union of Persons with Disabilities.

She stresses the need to include the needs of persons with disabilities in the constitution-making process through submissions and research.,

According to Ms. Lona persons with disabilities have the right to participate in important discussions related to the constitution-making process.

“I would kindly appeal to the partners to ensure that the Union of Persons with Disabilities are supported equally to be able to prepare submissions, to be able to do the research, to be able to engage in the constitution making process,” she said.

“It is only through the constitution that we get to draft the contract between us and those who are assigned to govern us. And the persons with disabilities have a right to do that. Let’s leave nobody behind.”

“As we go through these processes, the country would be talking about constitution and eventually leading to election.”

On her part, CES Minister of Gender Child and Social Welfare Huda Michael urged the network to reach out to persons with disabilities in all the counties of the state.

“We better go to them and initiate the same projects. We send the same partners so that also we bring them up. Then we expand the town. Whenever we work together, we are strong. We have to work together to be strong. I really want to encourage you to work together.”

In February 2023, President Kiir signed the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, alongside other conventions.

The convention promotes, protects and ensure the full and equal enjoyment of all human rights and fundamental freedoms by all persons with disabilities, and to promote respect for their inherent dignity.

In March 2024, the South Sudan Union of Persons with Disabilities called on the government to domesticate the convention and implement legislations that safeguard the rights of those with special needs.

