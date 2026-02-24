South Sudan partners with Israel’s Gilat for nationwide satellite internet

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) — South Sudan is expanding its digital infrastructure through a new partnership with Israel’s Gilat Satellite Networks, providing nationwide satellite internet ahead of the 2026 polls.

Minister of Information, Ateny Wek Ateny, stated that the move is aimed at strengthening the nation’s digital backbone before the December 2026 general elections, ensuring that even remote areas can access e-government services and election updates.

Ateny announced the initiative following a high-level meeting with Gershon Kedar, Israel’s non-resident Ambassador to South Sudan, in Juba on Monday, February 23, 2026.

The government is expected to formalize a contract with Gilat Satellite Networks, an Israeli global provider of satellite-based broadband communications. The project aims to bridge the digital divide, ensuring that even the most remote parts of the country remain connected during the upcoming electoral cycle.

Minister Ateny emphasized that the partnership extends beyond hardware to human capital. He noted that the government is working to ensure young South Sudanese citizens currently undergoing technical training in Israel return home to apply their expertise.

“We are going to work to ensure those young South Sudanese who are in Israel bring back the technology that they were taught for the betterment of the people,” Ateny stated. “Regarding Gilat, they will provide satellite internet to South Sudan prior to the elections.”

Ambassador Kedar reaffirmed Israel’s commitment to South Sudan, citing deep historical ties. He explained that the introduction of advanced satellite and Wi-Fi connectivity would revolutionize how ordinary citizens interact with the state through e-government services.

According to Kedar, the technology will allow villagers in distant states to access essential documentation and licensing digitally, eliminating the need to travel hundreds of kilometers to urban centers.

“Instead of going hundreds of kilometers to the nearest town, you’ll be able to do things digitally through satellite and Wi-Fi,” Kedar said, highlighting the benefit to “the man in the street.”

The push for digital integration comes as South Sudan prepares for its first sovereign general elections, currently scheduled for December 2024. Proponents of the deal argue that robust internet connectivity is essential for voter registration, result transmission, and general transparency.