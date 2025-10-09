South Sudan to begin fibre optic network construction in December, says official

South Sudan will begin laying a 2,400-kilometre fibre optic cable in December, connecting the landlocked nation to the Indian Ocean via neighbouring Kenya, a senior government official has announced.

Engineer Thomas Gatkuoth, Undersecretary in the Ministry of Telecommunications and Postal Services, made the announcement on Wednesday during a panel discussion on digital governance in Lusaka, Zambia.

“We will be connected very soon by December,” Gatkuoth said in remarks aired by South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation (SSBC), the state-run television network. “Construction will start at the border of Kenya to Juba, the capital city.”

The ambitious infrastructure project is being supported by the World Bank, Gatkuoth confirmed.

“As I say, we have challenges of funding. This funding has been done with the support of the World Bank and we are now going to build a fibre from the border of Kenya across the nation to South Sudan. That is about 2,400 kilometers,” he said.

The project is expected to significantly improve digital connectivity in South Sudan, one of the world’s youngest countries, which currently suffers from limited access to high-speed internet and modern telecommunications infrastructure.

During the panel, Gatkuoth outlined the government’s broader digital transformation agenda, which includes accelerating digital infrastructure development, promoting foreign investment, strengthening regional cooperation, and establishing policy frameworks to support the growth of the sector.

He also called on investors to explore opportunities in South Sudan, particularly in the energy and power sectors.

The Lusaka summit on digital governance, which brings together policymakers, development partners, and private sector leaders from across Africa, continues Thursday with sessions focused on partnerships, investment, cybersecurity, data protection, and digital systems.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



SSPDF History: Gen Aturjong marks shortest CDF term since 2005 Previous Post