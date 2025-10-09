9th October 2025

SSPDF to tighten Juba–Bor highway security after deadly ambush

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 4 hours ago

Juba-Bor highway. |Courtesy/ARC.

The South Sudan People’s Defence Forces (SSPDF) has announced plans to strengthen security along the Juba–Bor highway, particularly in the Mogiri area, following a spike in deadly ambushes and roadside attacks.

Speaking at a press briefing in Juba on Wednesday, SSPDF Spokesperson Major General Lul Ruai Koang described Mogiri as a “black spot” for road ambushes.

He said the latest attack occurred on Tuesday morning, about 40 kilometers from Juba town center, when two public passenger vehicles were traveling near the area.

“One of them was ambushed, just a few kilometers away from Mogiri. That vehicle was sprayed with bullets,” Maj. Gen. Lul said.

“I have received information that one passenger was killed, and another was shot and wounded around his head or neck but survived.”

He added that the identity of the attackers remains unknown, but similar incidents have repeatedly been recorded in that area.

“That area has become a black spot. Most of the time, incidents we have been registering normally occur at that spot,” he said. “So, security will be beefed up along that section of the road so that lives are saved.”

The army spokesperson confirmed that security forces will be reinforced along the highway to protect civilians and deter further attacks on public transportation.

