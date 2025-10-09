SSPDF History: Gen Aturjong marks shortest CDF term since 2005

An analysis of the service terms of the Chiefs of Defence Forces (CDF) since the formation of the SPLA in 2005 reveals a pattern of deep institutional volatility, contrasting periods of stability with some of the shortest tenures in modern military history.
The longest-serving CDF on record is Gen. James Hoth Mai, who commanded the armed forces from June 1, 2009, until April 24, 2014—a tenure spanning four years, 10 months, and 23 days.
His long service came primarily during the pre-independence and immediate post-independence periods.
In stark contrast, the shortest period of leadership was recently recorded by Gen. Dau Aturjong Nyuol. His term, beginning on July 7, 2025, ended abruptly on October 8, 2025, lasting just three months and one day.
The list, which tracks the leadership of the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces (and its predecessor SPLA), shows Gen. Dau Aturjong Nyuol was succeeded by Dr. Paul Nang Majok, who returned to the post for his second term on October 8, 2025.
List of the Chiefs of Defence Forces / Chiefs of General Staff of the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces (and its predecessor SPLA) since 2005, with their terms:
1. Oyai Deng Ajak
Term: 2005 – 1st June 2009
2. James Hoth Mai
Term: 1st June 2009 – 24th April 2014
3. Paul Malong Awan
Term: 24th April 2014 – 9th May 2017
4. James Ajongo Mawut (RIP)
Term: 10th May 2017 – 20th April 2018
5. Gabriel Jok Riak
Term: 4th May 2018 – 11th May 2020
6. Johnson Juma Okot
Term: 11th May 2020 – 11th April 2021
7. Santino Deng Wol
Term: 11th April 2021 – 10th December 2024
8. Dr. Paul Nang Majok
Term: 10th December 2024 – 7th July 2025
9. Dau Aturjong Nyuol
Term: 7th July 2025 – 8th October 2025
10. Dr. Paul Nang Majok
Term: 8th October 2025 – Present
