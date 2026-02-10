South Sudan, Somalia ranked most corrupt countries in 2025 index

South Sudan has been ranked the most corrupt country in the world for the second year in a row, according to the 2025 Corruption Perceptions Index report.

The ranking, released on Tuesday by Transparency International, assessed perceived levels of public-sector corruption across 180 countries and territories worldwide.

The index measures how corrupt each country’s public sector is perceived to be, based on assessments by experts and businesspeople.

Countries are ranked by score, with the lowest score indicating the highest level of perceived corruption, while higher scores reflect lower levels of corruption.

According to the German-based anti-corruption body, South Sudan scored nine points, a slight improvement from its 2024 ranking.

Despite the marginal improvement, South Sudan still ranked as the most corrupt country in the world, alongside Somalia, which also scored nine points this year.

Eritrea and Sudan followed closely, scoring 13 and 14 points respectively.

The government of South Sudan has not yet responded to the report.

Transparency International said corruption remains a serious challenge in Sub-Saharan Africa, with most countries in the region scoring an average of 32 out of 100.

It noted that only four countries in the region scored above 50, making Sub-Saharan Africa the lowest-performing region on the global index of 182 countries.

The organisation added that ten of the 49 countries in the region have significantly worsened since 2012, while only seven have improved during the same period.

Editor’s Note: This story is still being developed story and will be updated as new information becomes available. Please refresh the page to get the latest version.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter