Kajokeji records rise in school enrolment as families return from refugee camps

Author: Baria Johnson | Published: 1 hour ago

Students in class - courtesy photo

The Commissioner of Kajokeji County says school enrolment has increased in the county this year after many families returned from refugee camps in Uganda and resettled in their home areas.

Commissioner Jackson Wani Mule said this increase is linked to the arrival of families between December 2025 and January 2026.

“Registration is ongoing and some schools have started opening and the enrolment is increasing because of the number of children brought back from the refugee camps so we expect the enrolment to go higher,” he explained.

“Some schools have started reporting increase in enrolment and there are new schools opening, the families started arriving from December last year to January 2026.

“Those who are resettling and are not going back to the camp are enrolling their children in our schools here,” he added.

However, Commissioner Mule stated that he has not yet received official data on the exact number of families who have returned to Kajokeji and the corresponding impact on school enrolment figures.

Schools across the country reopened last week for the academic year 2026, which is expected to run up to early December 2026.

South Sudan is also expected to hold its first general elections since independence in 2011.

