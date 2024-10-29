South Sudan showcases innovations at 24th EAC MSMEs in Juba

South Sudan is hosting a close-to-two weeks East Africa Community trade fair for micro, small and medium business enterprises in Juba.

The regional event which began on 26th of October will run until November 5th.

It has drawn participants from all EAC Member States, including Burundi, Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya, Rwanda, Federal Republic of Somalia, Uganda, United Republic of Tanzania and the host nation South Sudan.

This year’s trade fair is being held under the theme: Promotional of unique innovation and skills development, aimed at promoting trade, investment, and economic growth within the region.

This is by providing a platform for entrepreneurs, businesses, and stakeholders to connect, collaborate, and explore new market opportunities.

Speaking at the Trade Fair, the Economic Cluster VP. Dr. James Wani Igga underscores the significance of regional economic integration, citing the crucial roles of various stakeholders.

The Vice President recognized MSMEs as crucial contributors to economic development and job creation, with encouragement for their full participation in regional integration.

“I kindly urge the East African Member States to continue supporting initiatives that foster economic stability for trade, investment and cooperation, not only within the region but also with external partners and players.

“Our community has to challenge the private sector, particularly the micro, small, medium enterprises, to take full advantage of regional integration.

“The East African community needs to express optimism about the future and vitality of regional economic integration along the potentials it holds for deeper political unity of the region”, he said.

According to him economic cooperation can strengthen relationships among nations, reduce conflict, and promote mutual understanding.

“My country will continue as one of the vanguards with this cemented collaboration towards a prosperous and integrated region”, he added.

The 24th edition feature a daily symposium aimed at enhancing awareness on and the capacity of micro, small and medium business enterprises.

The symposia will address matters such as elimination of Non-tariff Barriers, Financing of Micro, Small and Medium business enterprises Activities, Enhancing Research and Development of MSMEs production, Exploring opportunities under the African Continental Free Trade Area, and business opportunities in South Sudan.

The fair also showcase cultural diversity performances and exhibitions, celebrating the rich heritage of the EAC Partner States.

