29th October 2024
EAC hosts forums for peaceful coexistence among border communities

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 5 hours ago

Map of the Ateker Border Communities — Courtesy

The East African Community is organizing high-level forums to promote peaceful coexistence among the Ateker border communities in Kenya, Uganda, and South Sudan.

In a statement to Eye Radio, it was announced that the meetings will occur from October 30 to November 7, 2024, beginning in Moroto, Uganda.

These forums aim to address boundary disputes that have strained relations among the Turkana, Karamojong, Toposa, and Didinga communities.

The agenda includes reviewing resolutions from the EAC Peace Caravan held in July 2023 and discussing an implementation framework for these agreements.

Participants will also launch a sensitization program focused on fostering good neighbourliness and economic cooperation.

Activities will extend to Lokichogio, Kenya, and Narus, South Sudan, concluding with a review meeting in Lodwar, Kenya.

EAC Deputy Secretary General Hon. Andrea Aguer Ariik Malueth emphasized that since the Peace Caravan, violence among communities has decreased.

This initiative aims to build on that success by tackling issues like land ownership, resource sharing, and improving security coordination to prevent cattle rustling and cross-border conflicts.

The mission, supported by the African Union and GIZ, will also promote cultural exchange and unity while respecting each community’s unique traditions.

