Kiir revokes appointment of Chief Administrator, Dr Santino Matiok

President Salva Kiir on Monday revoked the appointment of Chief Administrator, Dr Santino Matiok and replaced him Ambassador Sabit Bullen as new Chief Administrator.
Dr Matiok, NilePet Director General of Finance, Services and Administration was appointed on Friday, replacing Daniel Madit Malek who was relieved that day.
However, in a Republican Decree last evening, Kiir revoked Dr Matiok’s appointment and replaced him Ambassador Sabit Bullen as new Chief Administrator.
No reason is provided for the revocation decision.
