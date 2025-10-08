Freight Association pleads for urgent repair of critical Juba–Nimule highway

8th October 2025

Authors: Madrama James | Wol Mapal | Published: 1 hour ago

A photo captured by Eye Radio on February 5, 2024, depict significant damage along the Juba-Nimule highway, showcasing numerous potholes dotting the road.

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The President of the South Sudan Freight Forwarders Association has issued an urgent appeal to the government to rehabilitate the critical Juba–Nimule highway.

Speaking to Eye Radio on Tuesday, Deng Daniel Ayuen warned that the worsening condition of the road threatens to cripple the country’s primary trade link with Uganda.

He reported that over 27 commercial trucks have recently faced severe difficulties on the highway, a vital corridor for importing essential goods from Uganda and Kenya.

“The journey from Juba to Nimule, approximately 182 kilometres, normally takes two to three hours by car, but it now takes commercial trucks eight to ten hours,” Ayuen stated.

Call for Comprehensive Reconstruction

Ayuen called on the Ministry of Roads and Bridges to prioritize comprehensive reconstruction of the entire route, rather than focusing only on isolated damaged sections.

He urged the authorities to revive a reconstruction project launched in 2021.

He also stressed the need for sustainable management, appealing to the National Road Authority to establish routine maintenance schedules to prevent future deterioration.

Warning of Economic Paralysis

The Freight Association President warned that if the road remains in its current state, commercial activities will drastically decline.

“If this road is not repaired promptly, it will automatically close and reduce the movement of travellers,” Ayuen cautioned,” Ayuen said.

“Many traders and commercial trucks entering the country will cut down their operations, as no trader wants to risk losing goods or facing long delays.”

Ayuen concluded that some transporters and drivers have already begun refusing to travel to Juba due to the poor conditions.

Experts warn that the continued deterioration of this economic lifeline could have serious implications for commodity prices and overall economic growth.

