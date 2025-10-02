Ezra rejects Presidential order to cut Juba electricity tariffs

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) — Ezra Construction and Development Group, the main electricity provider in Juba, has rejected implementing the recent presidential order to slash electricity tariffs and fees, calling for new discussions with the government.

In a memo dated October 1, 2025, and addressed to the Managing Director of the Juba Electricity Distribution Company (JEDCO), Ezra instructed JEDCO to hold off on implementing the directives issued by the Ministry of Energy and Dams.

The Republican Order, issued last week by President Salva Kiir, was intended to reduce electricity costs for homes, businesses, and government institutions.

Specifically, the order aimed to: eliminate the compulsory $3 monthly service fee, cut the standard connection fee from $320 to $128, and lower the low-voltage extension fee from nearly $1,000 to $399.

However, Ezra stated that JEDCO must continue operations according to existing contracts.

The power group cited uncertainty over the order and concerns about protecting its investment while also considering the government’s financial position.

Ezra is now calling for urgent discussions with the Ministry of Energy and the South Sudan Electricity Corporation to address the directive.

