2nd October 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Ezra rejects Presidential order to cut Juba electricity tariffs

Ezra rejects Presidential order to cut Juba electricity tariffs

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 10 hours ago

President Salva Kiir - File Photo courtesy of Office of the President

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) — Ezra Construction and Development Group, the main electricity provider in Juba, has rejected implementing the recent presidential order to slash electricity tariffs and fees, calling for new discussions with the government.

In a memo dated October 1, 2025, and addressed to the Managing Director of the Juba Electricity Distribution Company (JEDCO), Ezra instructed JEDCO to hold off on implementing the directives issued by the Ministry of Energy and Dams.

The Republican Order, issued last week by President Salva Kiir, was intended to reduce electricity costs for homes, businesses, and government institutions.

Specifically, the order aimed to: eliminate the compulsory $3 monthly service fee, cut the standard connection fee from $320 to $128, and lower the low-voltage extension fee from nearly $1,000 to $399.

However, Ezra stated that JEDCO must continue operations according to existing contracts.

The power group cited uncertainty over the order and concerns about protecting its investment while also considering the government’s financial position.

Ezra is now calling for urgent discussions with the Ministry of Energy and the South Sudan Electricity Corporation to address the directive.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Uganda seizes Dr. Garang’s personal archives at Entebbe 1

Uganda seizes Dr. Garang’s personal archives at Entebbe

Published September 28, 2025

Family of Deputy Speaker Mary Ayen mourns the loss of their daughter 2

Family of Deputy Speaker Mary Ayen mourns the loss of their daughter

Published September 27, 2025

Why Puot Kang is the 1st accused, not Dr Machar in war crimes trial -Prosecution 3

Why Puot Kang is the 1st accused, not Dr Machar in war crimes trial -Prosecution

Published September 29, 2025

World Vision launches five-year plan to end waterborne disease in South Sudan 4

World Vision launches five-year plan to end waterborne disease in South Sudan

Published September 26, 2025

Prosecutors unveil gruesome charges against Machar, co-accused over Nasir incident 5

Prosecutors unveil gruesome charges against Machar, co-accused over Nasir incident

Published September 29, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Presidential order on power cuts is ‘legally binding,’ says expert

Published 5 hours ago

SSOA splits: New faction elects Hussein Abdelbagi as leader

Published 5 hours ago

Kiir orders urgent relief for flood-hit communities in Greater Pibor

Published 6 hours ago

Calm returns to Lakes State after revenge killings

Published 6 hours ago

Flood-affected households receive relief assistance in Fangak County

Published 9 hours ago

Ruweng gets first-ever permanent court

Published 10 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
2nd October 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.