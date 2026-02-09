South Sudan ranked 5th among Africa’s top 10 oil-rich nations, New report reveals

In a report published by Business Insider Africa, oil has long been one of Africa’s most powerful economic assets. In Africa, Libya holds the largest proven oil reserves, estimated at 48.4 billion barrels, ranking ninth globally, according to the latest Global Firepower report.

From North Africa’s vast desert fields to offshore platforms along the Atlantic coast, crude oil has funded infrastructure, created global trade links, and, in many cases, exposed economies to boom-and-bust cycles.

Even as the world talks up energy transition, oil remains essential to Africa’s growth story, providing revenue, jobs, and geopolitical leverage.

Below are the African countries with the largest proven oil reserves:

1. Libya