S. Sudan police to adopt advanced surveillance under smart city plan

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 6 hours ago

Courtesy|Police

The South Sudan National Police Service is set to enhance its crime detection and prevention capabilities following the approval of a Chinese-funded Smart City project aimed at strengthening urban security and law enforcement.

The initiative, which will initially be implemented in Juba, will use electronic and digital technologies to monitor the city and support police operations through modern surveillance and data-driven systems.

Minister of Interior Aleu Ayieny Aleu said the project was approved prior to his appointment and is being supported through a grant from the Chinese government.

“They are here on a project that was approved before I came, where the Chinese government approved a grant to establish a smart city in South Sudan, especially here in Juba,” Aleu said while speaking on South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation (SSBC) on Friday.

“A smart city is electronically controlling the town, where technology will make it easy for the police to detect and prevent crimes,” he added.

The minister emphasized that the project will not be limited to the capital, noting that the current phase focuses on Juba, while future phases will expand the system nationwide.

“This is not all about Juba. The first phase is about Juba. The second phase will expand to the whole of South Sudan,” he said.

Huawei’s Chief Executive Officer for South Sudan, Mr. Wang Shibo, said the Smart City concept would significantly improve police response to crime through advanced surveillance technology and integrated systems.

He commended the Ministry of Interior for its cooperation, saying the partnership between Huawei and the Government of South Sudan has laid the foundation for a stronger working relationship.

“Huawei remains committed to doing its best to contribute to South Sudan’s development,” Wang said.

The Smart City project builds on earlier security initiatives in the capital. In January 2024, the Ministry of Interior reinstalled security cameras along major streets in Juba to help monitor and trace criminal activities.

In 2017, President Salva Kiir launched the use of surveillance drones and installed 150 cameras in 11 locations across the city.

