SSPDF recovers 236 stolen cattle from Uganda in joint operation

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 3 hours ago

The recovered herds were assembled in Nimule|Courtesy

South Sudan People’s Defence Forces (SSPDF) in close coordination with their Ugandan counterparts have recovered 236 cattle stolen from Amuru District, Uganda.

According to the Press Unit of the Office of the Mayor, Nimule Municipal Council the recovery followed a joint security operation launched after the January 26, 2026, incident.

Authorities reported that no casualties were recorded during the engagement.

A total of 354 cattle were stolen during the incident. While 236 have since been recovered, 118 cattle remain missing.

Security forces said the operation is still ongoing as efforts continue to trace and recover the remaining livestock.

The recovered cattle were formally handed over on February 2, 2026, to the Resident District Commissioner of Amuru, Mr. Ocheng Geofry Osborn.

During the handover, Mr. Osborn commended Eastern Equatoria governor Louise Lojore and the joint security forces for their swift response and coordinated efforts in recovering the stolen property.

Officials reaffirmed their commitment to continuing the operation until all missing cattle are recovered and measures are strengthened to prevent similar incidents in the future.

