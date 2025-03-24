South Sudan media regulator concerned about surge in online hate speech

South Sudan Media Authority has warned social media users including politicians against incitement and hate speech during the current tension and armed clashes in parts of the country.



In a press statement on Monday, the media regulatory body called on politicians to cease from making speeches that incites and promote hatred, citing such statements cause more insecurity in the country.

The Media Authority said it was deeply concerned about the recent surge in hate speech and incitement to violence related, particularly related to Nasir incident.

The agency further said the situation was further fueled by what it said was the spread of misinformation, politically charged statements, reckless media reporting along with ethnic lines and the misuse of social media platforms.

It has also revealed that political figures have exchanged inflammatory statements in the recent weeks that contribute to the fear in the country, urging all those involved to refrain from such intensifying speeches.

Media Authority however, called on the social media users including the politicians and media outlets to act sensibly to prevent potential escalation.

“The current conflict in the country appears to be political in nature. Media reports that focus on ethnic or tribal divisions put innocent lives at risk,” he said.

“It is essential for media outlets to engage in conflict-sensitive reporting that respects human rights and upholds the dignity of all communities. Media Authority encourages the media to promote independent journalism that avoids harm while serving the public interest.”

The statement disclosed that those who violate laws by spreading hate speech and incitement will be held accountable to ensure justice is served.

Media Authority finally called on all levels of government to ensure the safety and protection of journalists.

It said authorities should allow unhindered access to information deemed to be in the public interest, and journalists should be able to carry out their work without fear of reprisal or violence while observing precautionary measures to minimize harm in the process of gathering news and information for the public.

