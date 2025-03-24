24th March 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | News | States   |   Western Equatoria, Jonglei cabinets reach crucial deal on internal trade

Western Equatoria, Jonglei cabinets reach crucial deal on internal trade

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 6 hours ago

Piles of dry fish in Bor, Jonglei. (Photo: Jacob Aluong).

The Council of Ministers of Western Equatoria and Jonglei have reached a landmark agreement to boost and facilitate internal trade between the two states which are over 490 kilometers away from each other.

According to Haim Paul, the Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry of Western Equatoria State, the agreement will facilitate exchange of locally produced goods.

Under the deal, Western Equatoria will export oil, fruits, and flour to Jonglei, while the latter will supply meat, fish, and dairy products in return.

Minister Paul emphasized that the Council of Ministers in both states approved the agreement, which is now ready for signing in either Bor or Yambio for immediate implementation.

“We have signed a memorandum of understanding between Western Equatoria and Jonglei states for trade in strategic commodities produced in Yambio and Bor,” Paul said.

“We will import fish, dairy and meat from Bor while they will supply fruits, vegetables, oils, flour and other products to Bor. The memorandum of understanding is now ready for signing in Bor or Yambio after being approved by the Council of Ministers in the two states.”

South Sudan heavily relies on Uganda for food imports, a dependency that has been worsened by inflation that has made essential commodities less affordable for citizens.

Western Equatoria is rich in agricultural producee such as pineapples, watermelons, corn, honey, and mangoes, but struggles with market access due to poor roads and a lack of storage facilities, often resulting in significant post-harvest losses.

Meanwhile, Jonglei State produces large quantities of dried fish, which are often exported to Congo via Uganda.

The new trade agreement is expected to strengthen economic ties between the two states, create new markets for local farmers and traders, and reduce reliance on external food imports.

Currently on air

19:00:00 - 19:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Renewed airstrike in Nasir injures woman and child, Commissioner confirms 1

Renewed airstrike in Nasir injures woman and child, Commissioner confirms

Published March 19, 2025

VP Josephine Lagu calls for dissolution of tribal associations in universities 2

VP Josephine Lagu calls for dissolution of tribal associations in universities

Published March 20, 2025

Thomas Cirilo’s group expresses readiness for talks with govt -says IGAD Envoy 3

Thomas Cirilo’s group expresses readiness for talks with govt -says IGAD Envoy

Published March 21, 2025

IOM emphasizes need for awareness in nationality and passport issuance 4

IOM emphasizes need for awareness in nationality and passport issuance

Published March 19, 2025

SPLM-IO suspends participation in security mechanisms over detained officials 5

SPLM-IO suspends participation in security mechanisms over detained officials

Published March 18, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

German-donated irrigation pumps boost vegetable production in Magwi and Yei

Published 14 mins ago

Juba schools blame economic hardship for dwindling learners

Published 1 hour ago

MSF raises concern over violence driving cholera outbreak in Upper Nile

Published 1 hour ago

Germany to temporarily operate its South Sudan mission from Berlin

Published 4 hours ago

Netherlands works with govt to ensure safe, clean drinking water in South Sudan

Published 5 hours ago

South Sudan media regulator concerned about surge in online hate speech

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
24th March 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.