Western Equatoria, Jonglei cabinets reach crucial deal on internal trade

The Council of Ministers of Western Equatoria and Jonglei have reached a landmark agreement to boost and facilitate internal trade between the two states which are over 490 kilometers away from each other.



According to Haim Paul, the Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry of Western Equatoria State, the agreement will facilitate exchange of locally produced goods.

Under the deal, Western Equatoria will export oil, fruits, and flour to Jonglei, while the latter will supply meat, fish, and dairy products in return.

Minister Paul emphasized that the Council of Ministers in both states approved the agreement, which is now ready for signing in either Bor or Yambio for immediate implementation.

“We have signed a memorandum of understanding between Western Equatoria and Jonglei states for trade in strategic commodities produced in Yambio and Bor,” Paul said.

“We will import fish, dairy and meat from Bor while they will supply fruits, vegetables, oils, flour and other products to Bor. The memorandum of understanding is now ready for signing in Bor or Yambio after being approved by the Council of Ministers in the two states.”

South Sudan heavily relies on Uganda for food imports, a dependency that has been worsened by inflation that has made essential commodities less affordable for citizens.

Western Equatoria is rich in agricultural producee such as pineapples, watermelons, corn, honey, and mangoes, but struggles with market access due to poor roads and a lack of storage facilities, often resulting in significant post-harvest losses.

Meanwhile, Jonglei State produces large quantities of dried fish, which are often exported to Congo via Uganda.

The new trade agreement is expected to strengthen economic ties between the two states, create new markets for local farmers and traders, and reduce reliance on external food imports.

