South Sudan leapfrogs Kenya as Uganda’s top export market: Data

South Sudan has emerged as Uganda’s top export destination, overtaking Kenya, according to media reports citing the latest data from the Bank of Uganda.

The Bank of Uganda statistics indicate that the country exported goods worth $55.9 million to South Sudan in January 2025, representing a 54% increase from the previous month.

Kenya declined to third place in imports from Uganda after having been Kampala’s largest export market in the region. In January, Uganda only shipped $35.7 million worth of goods to Kenya.

The Democratic Republic of Congo took second place, with Uganda exporting goods worth $45.4 million to the country in January.

South Sudan’s economy is yet to be diversified. The country exports mainly crude oil and fish, while importing substantial amounts of food and manufactured products from the region and beyond.

But Juba has been struggling with a dire inflation after the Sudan war damaged pipelines exporting its chief crude oil to the international market, depriving the country of its crucial revenue generator.

The Minister of Investment Dr. Dhieu Mathok said in September 2024 that the institution was developing a five-year strategic plan to transition South Sudan from a consuming to an exporting economy.

Land-locked South Sudan has become a major destination for Uganda’s manufactured goods, including cement, sugar, fast-moving consumer goods, and cereals, according to The Standard, a Uganda-based news outlet.

Experts view this shift as a significant boost for Uganda’s economy, which has been striving to diversify its export markets.

“The growth in trade with South Sudan is expected to continue, driven by increasing demand for Ugandan goods,” Allan Ssenyondwa, the manager of policy and advocacy at the Uganda Manufacturers Association, told The Standard.

“These exports are a shot in the arm for Uganda’s economy, and we’re thrilled to see our manufacturers making inroads into the regional market.”

The South Sudan National Bureau of Standards (SSNBS) previously raised alarm over the safety standard of some Ugandan imports – impounding tones of goods over the presence of dangerous chemicals.

On January 14, 2024, Uganda and South Sudan bureau of standards resolved to jointly clamp down on cross-border trade in counterfeit goods by ensuring better standard and quality of their respective exports.

