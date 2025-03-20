20th March 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | News | Regional   |   South Sudan leapfrogs Kenya as Uganda’s top export market: Data

South Sudan leapfrogs Kenya as Uganda’s top export market: Data

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 7 hours ago

Commercial trucks convoy from Uganda. - Courtesy

South Sudan has emerged as Uganda’s top export destination, overtaking Kenya, according to media reports citing the latest data from the Bank of Uganda.

The Bank of Uganda statistics indicate that the country exported goods worth $55.9 million to South Sudan in January 2025, representing a 54% increase from the previous month.

Kenya declined to third place in imports from Uganda after having been Kampala’s largest export market in the region. In January, Uganda only shipped $35.7 million worth of goods to Kenya.

The Democratic Republic of Congo took second place, with Uganda exporting goods worth $45.4 million to the country in January.

South Sudan’s economy is yet to be diversified. The country exports mainly crude oil and fish, while importing substantial amounts of food and manufactured products from the region and beyond.

But Juba has been struggling with a dire inflation after the Sudan war damaged pipelines exporting its chief crude oil to the international market, depriving the country of its crucial revenue generator.

The Minister of Investment Dr. Dhieu Mathok said in September 2024 that the institution was developing a five-year strategic plan to transition South Sudan from a consuming to an exporting economy.

Land-locked South Sudan has become a major destination for Uganda’s manufactured goods, including cement, sugar, fast-moving consumer goods, and cereals, according to The Standard, a Uganda-based news outlet.

Experts view this shift as a significant boost for Uganda’s economy, which has been striving to diversify its export markets.

“The growth in trade with South Sudan is expected to continue, driven by increasing demand for Ugandan goods,” Allan Ssenyondwa, the manager of policy and advocacy at the Uganda Manufacturers Association, told The Standard.

“These exports are a shot in the arm for Uganda’s economy, and we’re thrilled to see our manufacturers making inroads into the regional market.”

The South Sudan National Bureau of Standards (SSNBS) previously raised alarm over the safety standard of some Ugandan imports – impounding tones of goods over the presence of dangerous chemicals.

On January 14, 2024, Uganda and South Sudan bureau of standards resolved to jointly clamp down on cross-border trade in counterfeit goods by ensuring better standard and quality of their respective exports.

 

 

Currently on air

21:30:00 - 22:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Over 20 killed in Nasir airstrike, Commissioner reports 1

Over 20 killed in Nasir airstrike, Commissioner reports

Published March 17, 2025

Pope writes to Kiir and Machar, urging peace 2

Pope writes to Kiir and Machar, urging peace

Published March 14, 2025

Renewed airstrike in Nasir injures woman and child, Commissioner confirms 3

Renewed airstrike in Nasir injures woman and child, Commissioner confirms

Published March 19, 2025

Eye Radio journalist Charles Wote passes on 4

Eye Radio journalist Charles Wote passes on

Published March 15, 2025

Kickboxing champion Majok qualifies to the final of Muai Thai Championship 5

Kickboxing champion Majok qualifies to the final of Muai Thai Championship

Published March 14, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

President Kiir directs Governor Koang to restore peace in Upper Nile 

Published 2 hours ago

South Sudan leapfrogs Kenya as Uganda’s top export market: Data

Published 7 hours ago

Nyandeng warns against use of Gen. Majur’s death to incite ethnic hatred

Published 8 hours ago

VP Josephine Lagu calls for dissolution of tribal associations in universities

Published 9 hours ago

Kagame, Tshisekedi meet in Qatar, call for ceasefire in eastern DRC

Published 10 hours ago

President Kiir, Saudi diplomat discuss strengthening bilateral relations

Published 11 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
20th March 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.