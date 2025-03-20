Nyandeng warns against use of Gen. Majur’s death to incite ethnic hatred

Vice President Rebecca Nyandeng de Mabior has called on South Sudanese to embrace peace and refrain from “politicizing and tribalizing” the death of Lt. Gen. David Majur to incite hatred and violence.

General Majur died alongside several soldiers and a UN pilot during an evacuation attempt from Nasir in March 7 after armed youth opened fire on a helicopter trying to extract them.

The UN mission said the evacuation was part of its efforts to help prevent violence in Nasir and de-escalate political tensions.

This came three days after clashes erupted between the SSPDF and armed youth leading to significant casualties and civilian displacement.

The fallen commander was laid to rest in a state burial attended by top military and political officials at Simba playground in Juba yesterday.

Addressing the burial ceremony, Vice President Nyandeng said some people want to use the Nasir incident as a reason to return the country to civil war.

Nyandeng, the widow of late founder of the SPLM party and liberation war hero Dr. John Garang, said South Sudanese should put aside fresh grievances and recall that Gen. Majur died in the hands of his own people and not an enemy.

“If there’s someone who makes a silly move, that is the person who will kill the agreement,” she warned.

“If I can stand here today, who are you to accept fighting? I wanted what killed Dr. John should be achieved. And that’s South Sudan, where we’re in today. So, I want to appeal that this issue should not be politicized or tribalized.”

“Lt Gen Majur did not die in the hands of his enemy, but he died in the hands of his relatives. It is his people that killed him. He stayed in Nasir for eight years with his people. He (Majur) was unaware that someone amidst his people would kill him.”

President Kiir has posthumously promoted late Majur to the rank of Lieutenant General.

Following his death, the government carried out airstrikes in Nasir killing more than 20 people including women and children, according to the commissioner.

The Humanitarian Community in South Sudan also says the Upper Nile violence has since displaced 50,000 people, 10,000 of whom have fled to neighboring Ethiopia.

Medicines Sans Frontiers (MSF) said the violence has blocked access to healthcare for vulnerable communities and worsened the cholera outbreak in Nasir, Ulang and other nearby areas.

Vice President Nyandeng further appealed to South Sudanese citizens to desist from hate speech that may fuel the already high political tension across the country.

“I want this issue should be left in the hands of President, commander in chief, and security agents, people should not get involve and incite conflict.”

“People want to use the opportunity of Majur’s death to share their ill-intentions and this may bring conflict. Don’t exaggerate things. The children that are dying, are our children, these are our in-laws and these are our grandchildren.”

