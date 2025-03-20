20th March 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Peace | States   |   President Kiir directs Governor Koang to restore peace in Upper Nile 

President Kiir directs Governor Koang to restore peace in Upper Nile 

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 2 hours ago

President Salva Kiir has directed the newly appointed Governor of Upper Nile Gen. James Koang Chuol to end the ongoing hostilities and restore peace in the state.

Gen. Koang was appointed on Wednesday evening after the President relieved James Odhok Oyay from the position that was allocated to the SPLM-IO by the peace deal.

Speaking after the new governor took oath in Juba on Thursday, President Kiir called on citizens to denounce the cycles of revenge, and embrace unity and reconciliation, for the common good of the nation.

The Presidens’s office said senior officials and military leaders who attended the event, expressed confidence in Gen. Koang’s ability to address the situation in Upper Nile State, especially his home town of Nasir, which has been a focal point of violence between the military and armed militia groups.

“Gen. Koang says he would go and try his best to restore calm by encouraging dialogue with the community to shun violence, and embrace the spirit of peaceful co-existence with other communities,” said a statement from Kiir’s office.

“As the Governor takes up his duties, the country’s attention remains in Upper Nile, desperately seeking a restoration of peace and harmony amongst the local population.”

In a press statement on Wednesday, Puok Both Baluang, Acting Press Secretary in FVP Machar’s office, said the group has rejected the removal of James Odhok as unilateral and a severe violation of the 2018 peace agreement.

Currently on air

21:30:00 - 22:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Over 20 killed in Nasir airstrike, Commissioner reports 1

Over 20 killed in Nasir airstrike, Commissioner reports

Published March 17, 2025

Pope writes to Kiir and Machar, urging peace 2

Pope writes to Kiir and Machar, urging peace

Published March 14, 2025

Renewed airstrike in Nasir injures woman and child, Commissioner confirms 3

Renewed airstrike in Nasir injures woman and child, Commissioner confirms

Published March 19, 2025

Eye Radio journalist Charles Wote passes on 4

Eye Radio journalist Charles Wote passes on

Published March 15, 2025

Kickboxing champion Majok qualifies to the final of Muai Thai Championship 5

Kickboxing champion Majok qualifies to the final of Muai Thai Championship

Published March 14, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

President Kiir directs Governor Koang to restore peace in Upper Nile 

Published 2 hours ago

South Sudan leapfrogs Kenya as Uganda’s top export market: Data

Published 7 hours ago

Nyandeng warns against use of Gen. Majur’s death to incite ethnic hatred

Published 8 hours ago

VP Josephine Lagu calls for dissolution of tribal associations in universities

Published 9 hours ago

Kagame, Tshisekedi meet in Qatar, call for ceasefire in eastern DRC

Published 10 hours ago

President Kiir, Saudi diplomat discuss strengthening bilateral relations

Published 11 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
20th March 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.