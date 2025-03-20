President Kiir directs Governor Koang to restore peace in Upper Nile 

President Salva Kiir has directed the newly appointed Governor of Upper Nile Gen. James Koang Chuol to end the ongoing hostilities and restore peace in the state.

Gen. Koang was appointed on Wednesday evening after the President relieved James Odhok Oyay from the position that was allocated to the SPLM-IO by the peace deal.

Speaking after the new governor took oath in Juba on Thursday, President Kiir called on citizens to denounce the cycles of revenge, and embrace unity and reconciliation, for the common good of the nation.

The Presidens’s office said senior officials and military leaders who attended the event, expressed confidence in Gen. Koang’s ability to address the situation in Upper Nile State, especially his home town of Nasir, which has been a focal point of violence between the military and armed militia groups.

“Gen. Koang says he would go and try his best to restore calm by encouraging dialogue with the community to shun violence, and embrace the spirit of peaceful co-existence with other communities,” said a statement from Kiir’s office.

“As the Governor takes up his duties, the country’s attention remains in Upper Nile, desperately seeking a restoration of peace and harmony amongst the local population.”

In a press statement on Wednesday, Puok Both Baluang, Acting Press Secretary in FVP Machar’s office, said the group has rejected the removal of James Odhok as unilateral and a severe violation of the 2018 peace agreement.