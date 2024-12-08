8th December 2024
South Sudan leaders must forego short-term interests for lasting peace: Lumumba

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 3 hours ago

Prof. P.L.O Lumumba speaks in an interview with Eye Radio in Nairobi. December 8, 2024. (Photo: Lou Nelson/Eye Radio).

Prominent Kenyan lawyer and activist P.L.O. Lumumba said lasting peace in South Sudan can only be attained if its political leaders sacrifice their short-term interests for the country’s future.

Prof. Lumumba was speaking to Eye Radio on the sidelines of the Tumaini Ecumenical Serivce in the Kenyan capital Nairobi on Sunday.

Mediators have been holding consultation meetings with the parties since Friday to try to bridge the gaps in their positions ahead of the main part of the negotiation expected on Monday.

The parties have differed on the initially agreed protocols which forced the withdrawal of a section of the transitional government from the talks in June this year.

The government team suggests that the Nairobi peace process should not be a renegotiation of the 2018 peace deal, while the opposition insists the talks should pick up from where it stalled.

Underlining the country’s history of resolving its internal conflicts through external mediations, Professor Lumumba stressed that it is South Sudanese alone who can voluntarily choose the path of peace.

“I hold the view that ultimately it is the people of South Sudan that can deliver unto themselves lasting peace. Outsiders might mediate but remember that their mediation is only for a time,” he said.

“It is therefore incumbent upon all South Sudanese especially those in position of leadership whether in government or opposition to realize that the burden they carry is a burden for generations and people have to sacrifice their short term interest for the general good.”

Lumumba said he hopes that the Tumaini Initiative will be the South Sudan’s last foreign-mediated peace process and that future issues will be internally resolved.

“My prayer and my hope is that Tumaini Initiative will provide that forum and that this will be the last peace initiative that South Sudan will have and thereafter they will be able to resolve their issues inside South Sudan.”

The Pan-African advocate said South Sudanese politicians must realize that their violent quest for power is holding the current and future generations hostage.

According to the Kenyan lawyer, South Sudan should not be in the current economic and humanitarian crises because of its vast natural resources that project it as a potential food basket for the region.

Lumumba urges politicians to be servant leaders, avoid enriching themselves with national resources but use them for the benefit of the common people.

“South Sudan is a rich country. South Sudan has oil and minerals and can be a food basket for the region. It has all the ingredients and what we need is to ensure that the revenue that comes from there are enjoyed by the people.”

“We have seen that in other countries. Why can’t we do it? We need to enter into discussions which will ensure that the minerals are used for the benefit of the people of South Sudan. South Sudan has 12 national parks.”

“It can be a tourist destination. Let me tell you what history has taught me and others. It is the duty of leadership to be sacrificial. Leaders must be visionary, leaders must deny themselves and the people will follow leaders who are servants.”

 

