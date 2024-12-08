Nimule weighbridge manager denies alleged $100 charge on trucks

The Manager of Nimule Weighbridge has refuted allegations that truck drivers delivering commercial goods are being asked to pay 100 US dollars for weigh measurement, adding that foreign truckers are only protesting the regulation because they had been taking advantage of the lack of it.



This came after the Vice Chairperson of Uganda Truck Drivers Association Isaac Kabataazi said they have laid down their tools due to illegal charges levied on them in South Sudan.

Speaking to Daily Monitor newspaper, Mr. Kabataazi alleged that the latest is a 100-dollar levy at the weighbridge for each trucks entering or exiting at the Nimule border.

But the weighbridge’s manager, Eng. Charles Ohisa Alam said the accusation is baseless and challenges those behind it to provide evident including receipts.

“Did you ask them; do they have any proof of them being requested to pay for a hundred dollars? Is there any proof? Or is it just a claim?,” he inquired when contacted by Eye Radio.

“There is nothing like that of a hundred dollars charge. This weighbridge is a government initiative, and we want to control the trucks loading on the roads.”

Eng. Ohisa pointed out that the weighbridge is a government initiative designed to regulate the weight of trucks using South Sudan roads.

He noted that the system aligns with similar practices in Kenya and Uganda, aiming to control overloading and minimize road damage.

“This is actually being enforced on us by these foreigners, because the weighbridge exists in Kenya and Uganda. Some of these trucks’ drivers are taking advantage of South Sudan.”

“Whenever they come like two trucks will come after crossing Elegu. They will try to upload one, put on one truck, the other one goes back to Uganda, because we don’t use to have weight control. That is why you can see that the road is destroyed on the Nimule side.”

South Sudan inaugurated the first-ever installed weighbridge system at the Nimule border crossing in November, marking a significant step toward enhancing transport monitoring and regulation.

The weighbridge system features two key components: high-speed weighing and static weighing, each serving a distinct purpose in assessing vehicle compliance with load regulations.

Eng. Ohisa said the weighbridge system enforces a maximum vehicle weight of 65 tons, with vehicles exceeding this limit penalized based on the extent of the overload.

He urges compliance from truck drivers to ensure the long-term sustainability of South Sudan’s roads.

“The government has decided to install the weighbridge systems in order to control trucks overloading in our side. The weight limit for vehicles allowed is 65 tons.”

“If your weight goes beyond that, you will be penalized based on the number of tons that you have. There is no specific amount, if you have an extra five tons, there is a fee for that If you go to 10 tons or more, you can also, you know that.”

Since 27th November, more than 3,000 trucks carrying commercial goods have not entered South Sudan despite the recent intervention of South Sudan Revenue Authority.

In a bid to address the truckers’ concerns, SSRA announced a ban on all illegal trade barriers including checkpoints and unlawful extortion by security forces along the highway.