18th November 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   South Sudan joins global telecom talks in Azerbaijan

South Sudan joins global telecom talks in Azerbaijan

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 4 hours ago

Global telecommunication regulators and policymakers attending the World Telecommunication Development Conference 2025 (WTDC-25) in Baku, Azerbaijan.

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – South Sudan has joined global telecommunication regulators and policymakers at the World Telecommunication Development Conference 2025 (WTDC-25) in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The delegation led by Deputy Minister of Information, David Yauyau Jankuchi, includes key representatives from the National Communication Authority (NCA), Media Authority, Civil Society Organizations, and the Universal Service and Access Fund, underscoring South Sudan’s commitment to advancing its communication sector.

The WTDC-25, which runs from November 17th to 28th at the Baku Convention Center, has gathered 2,500 participants from over 160 countries to review and promote crucial development projects.

The 12-day conference focuses on key areas like cybersecurity, digital inclusion, ICT applications, innovation, and regulation.

Expected outcomes that will directly impact South Sudan and other nations include the Adoption of the Global Roadmap for Digital Development (2026–2029), the Identification of new regional initiatives and global priorities for telecommunication development, and special attention to the digital development needs of Least Developed Countries (LDCs), a category which includes South Sudan.

The conference features high-level delegates from around 60 countries represented at the Minister and Deputy Minister level, highlighting the event’s global significance.

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 18:55:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
The rise and fall of Dr. Benjamin Bol Mel 1

The rise and fall of Dr. Benjamin Bol Mel

Published November 13, 2025

Dr. Bol Mel praises President Kiir in gracious letter after dramatic dismissal 2

Dr. Bol Mel praises President Kiir in gracious letter after dramatic dismissal

Published November 13, 2025

Death toll in deadly Baliet County attack risen to 66 -says official 3

Death toll in deadly Baliet County attack risen to 66 -says official

Published November 15, 2025

Power outage forces adjournment of special court session 4

Power outage forces adjournment of special court session

Published November 12, 2025

Exam countdown begins: Kuyok unveils P.8 and S.4 timetables 5

Exam countdown begins: Kuyok unveils P.8 and S.4 timetables

Published November 13, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

ICRC treats over 800 war-wounded in South Sudan this Year

Published 42 minutes ago

Two children suffocate in parked car, three shot dead in Gudele

Published 58 minutes ago

Kiir directs SPLM leaders to unify party ahead of 2026 elections

Published 2 hours ago

Female Journalists’ Network urges more women’s representation in the media

Published 3 hours ago

President Ruto reaffirms Kenya’s support for peace in South Sudan

Published 3 hours ago

Opinion: Ateny Wek — The media-friendly yet unapologetically controversial voice returns to the podium

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
18th November 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.