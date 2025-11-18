South Sudan joins global telecom talks in Azerbaijan

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – South Sudan has joined global telecommunication regulators and policymakers at the World Telecommunication Development Conference 2025 (WTDC-25) in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The delegation led by Deputy Minister of Information, David Yauyau Jankuchi, includes key representatives from the National Communication Authority (NCA), Media Authority, Civil Society Organizations, and the Universal Service and Access Fund, underscoring South Sudan’s commitment to advancing its communication sector.

The WTDC-25, which runs from November 17th to 28th at the Baku Convention Center, has gathered 2,500 participants from over 160 countries to review and promote crucial development projects.

The 12-day conference focuses on key areas like cybersecurity, digital inclusion, ICT applications, innovation, and regulation.

Expected outcomes that will directly impact South Sudan and other nations include the Adoption of the Global Roadmap for Digital Development (2026–2029), the Identification of new regional initiatives and global priorities for telecommunication development, and special attention to the digital development needs of Least Developed Countries (LDCs), a category which includes South Sudan.

The conference features high-level delegates from around 60 countries represented at the Minister and Deputy Minister level, highlighting the event’s global significance.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter