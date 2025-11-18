18th November 2025

Bor State Hospital partially resumes services after two-week strike

Author: James Atem Kuir | Published: 5 hours ago

The Critical Care Center at Bor Hospital

Bor State Hospital has partially resumed operations after being closed for two weeks due to a strike by medical workers, according to a state official.

The hospital shutdown last week after staff locked its gates in protest over the transfer of several medical workers to facilities outside Bor town.

Speaking to Eye Radio this morning, Dr. Reath Koang, Director General at Jonglei State Ministry of Health, said the hospital began partial operations on Monday evening and continued this morning, offering only essential services such as the outpatient department (OPD).

Dr. Koang said the striking medical workers have not yet called off their strike, but the hospital has reopened partially.

“Yes, the hospital has partially resumed operations, but it is not yet fully open. Services restarted yesterday evening and continued this morning, though only partially. The outpatient department (OPD) is operating at a limited capacity. The staff have not agreed to return to their assigned locations,” he said.

Last week, the medical workers told Eye Radio that the facilities where they had been transferred lack proper funding and are located in insecure areas.

