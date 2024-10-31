31st October 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | States   |   South Sudan inks MoU with China to build modern airport in Torit

South Sudan inks MoU with China to build modern airport in Torit

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 7 hours ago

Areal view of Torit town, Eastern Equatoria State. | Photo: Courtesy.

South Sudan and China have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to construct Torit International Airport in Eastern Equatoria State’s capital, and Chinese firms will secure mining operations in the country.

The National Trust Corporation and Long Star, a Chinese Engineering and Technology Company, signed on Wednesday on behalf of both countries.

The implementation of the landmark project will be overseen by the ministerial Economic Cluster, to boost regional infrastructure and the mining sector, according the chairperson of the cluster’s secretariat, Othom Rago.

However, the government did not disclose the project cost, how it will be funded and when the Chinese firms will commence work.

Speaking on state-owned television SSBC, Rago said more details regarding the timelines and operational phases of the development initiative will be shared soon.

“They just signed an MOU with the Chinese companies. And it was concerning the construction of Torit International Airport and mining operations of the Chinese companies. So more details on when they start operations later,” he said.

Guo Jungling, the Managing Director of Long Star Engineering Company said the firm is confident in constructing a quality airport for South Sudan.

“Our engineering team has constructed and delivered more than five airports in the African region, and we have enough confidence and capacity to ensure.”

“We shall construct the project and finish it with good quality and in a good schedule time.”

The agreement comes even as the construction of Akon International Airport in Gogrial West County of Warrap State stalls after the government said it would be completed in two years.

 

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kenya introduces visa extension fees for foreign nationals 1

Kenya introduces visa extension fees for foreign nationals

Published October 28, 2024

Historic Victory: South Sudan defeats Kenya 2-0 in CHAN qualifiers 2

Historic Victory: South Sudan defeats Kenya 2-0 in CHAN qualifiers

Published October 28, 2024

South Sudan showcases innovations at 24th EAC MSMEs in Juba 3

South Sudan showcases innovations at 24th EAC MSMEs in Juba

Published October 29, 2024

Central Equatoria launches security inspections to curb crime in Juba County 4

Central Equatoria launches security inspections to curb crime in Juba County

Published October 30, 2024

Dr Alic laments World Bank, IMF high-borrowing interest rate 5

Dr Alic laments World Bank, IMF high-borrowing interest rate

Published October 28, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Parliament, World Bank pleased with citizen engagement in budget hearing

Published 6 hours ago

South Sudan inks MoU with China to build modern airport in Torit

Published 7 hours ago

Specialist advises women to do regular breast cancer test

Published 8 hours ago

Hon. Ayuen pledges to incorporate public input in upcoming budget review

Published 8 hours ago

24 refugees die of hunger, illnesses in NBG’s Wud-weil settlement: camp leader

Published 9 hours ago

Government sits back after extending tenure as clock ticks: Haysom

Published 9 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
31st October 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.