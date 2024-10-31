South Sudan inks MoU with China to build modern airport in Torit

South Sudan and China have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to construct Torit International Airport in Eastern Equatoria State’s capital, and Chinese firms will secure mining operations in the country.

The National Trust Corporation and Long Star, a Chinese Engineering and Technology Company, signed on Wednesday on behalf of both countries.

The implementation of the landmark project will be overseen by the ministerial Economic Cluster, to boost regional infrastructure and the mining sector, according the chairperson of the cluster’s secretariat, Othom Rago.

However, the government did not disclose the project cost, how it will be funded and when the Chinese firms will commence work.

Speaking on state-owned television SSBC, Rago said more details regarding the timelines and operational phases of the development initiative will be shared soon.

“They just signed an MOU with the Chinese companies. And it was concerning the construction of Torit International Airport and mining operations of the Chinese companies. So more details on when they start operations later,” he said.

Guo Jungling, the Managing Director of Long Star Engineering Company said the firm is confident in constructing a quality airport for South Sudan.

“Our engineering team has constructed and delivered more than five airports in the African region, and we have enough confidence and capacity to ensure.”

“We shall construct the project and finish it with good quality and in a good schedule time.”

The agreement comes even as the construction of Akon International Airport in Gogrial West County of Warrap State stalls after the government said it would be completed in two years.

