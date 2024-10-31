Specialist advises women to do regular breast cancer test

A medical expert is encouraging women over the age of 25 to perform regular self-breast examinations to monitor any changes or abnormalities, adding that early detection is key to reducing risk factors for breast cancer.

Every year from 1-31st October, the world marks breast cancer awareness month to create awareness about the terminal condition and highlight the importance of early detection, timely diagnosis, comprehensive treatment.

The annual event also discusses the need to provide support for persons with lived experience, including through patient navigation and provides an opportunity for all stakeholders to review progress, reflect, and renew commitments in tackling the disease.

In this year’s commemoration, Dr. Albino Amum Awin, PhD, calls on women to regularly check themselves for early detection, which he says can save lives for individuals diagnosed with breast cancer.

The specialist, Dr. Amum, noted that diagnostic tools such as mammograms can help detect cancer three years prior to the development of a mass in the breast.

He stated that if detected early, doctors can conduct further investigations to either remove the breast or remove the cancer cells that contribute to growth.

“For women, active action is essential. Every woman should perform self-breast examinations. Each woman has to examine her said on Eye Radio’s Sundown Show on Wednesday.

“She should also check for any deviations in the nipple area, as well as look for dimpling, tethering, or a rash on the breast. If any abnormality is detected, then she should consult a specialized doctor for breast cancer.”

“Women should start this breast self-examination at the age of 25. When a woman reaches 30, she should visit a specialized breast doctor for an annual examination.”

Additionally, Dr. Amum noted that there are numerous risk factors that could lead to women developing breast cancer, including an increase in age, a family history of breast cancer, women who have not produced children, and women who don’t breastfeed.

Other factors include women who use contraceptive pills containing estrogens, lifestyle choices like drinking alcohol and smoking, and women exposed to radiotherapy for more than ten years.

The oncologist continues to explain risk factors.

“We divide the risk factors for breast cancer into genetic causes and sporadic causes. We have hereditary factors that involve mutations in certain genes. The BRCA1, BRCA2, and P53 genes are notable.”

“Families with mutations in these genes may have a 50% chance of their children being affected by breast cancer. In the industrial world, families with mutations in these genes often opt for bilateral mastectomy even without breast cancer.”

Dr. Amum further noted that for women to reduce risk factors, they should avoid certain lifestyle choices, such as drinking alcohol and smoking cigarettes, not breastfeeding, and maintaining a healthy body weight, as obese women are more prone to breast cancer.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer globally, with around 2.3 million new cases every year. It represents one in eight cancer cases in both sexes and a quarter of all cancers in women, with 70% of mortality occurring in resource-constrained settings.

