Parliament, World Bank pleased with citizen engagement in budget hearing

The National Legislative Assembly, in partnership with the World Bank, expressed satisfaction with the active engagement of citizens during its public budget hearing on the proposed 2024/2025 Fiscal Year, held on Wednesday, October 30.



The public budget hearing held at Parliament on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, was funded by the World Bank as part of the Public Financial Management and Institutional Strengthening Project (PFMIS).

The hearing provided a platform for citizens, civil society organizations, and various interest groups to offer input on the national budget, in alignment with a broader agenda to enhance transparency, accountability, and inclusivity in budgetary processes.

Deputy Speaker of the National Legislative Assembly, Honorable Parmina Awerial, emphasized the importance of citizen engagement and urged the public to continue sharing their views on budget and financial management.

“Today [Wednesday, October 30] is good for the public to hear about the budget as it has been stated by the Chairperson of finance, sometimes when the value is made people doubt that the Parliament has not worked on the budget, so it is better for you to contribute your ideas and to know exactly what the Parliament is doing,” said Rt. Hon Parmina.

“It is what is brought from the executive that we work on if we want to add we add from there and there must be sealing,” he said.

“The civil society the women’s group the youth and other organizations have a right to contribute to the development or the improvement of this budget,” he stated.

“Your ideas will be incorporated into this budget surgery you know exactly What the Parliament has done? And not to blame the Parliament the Parliament has not done this and this,” he said.

For his part, Hon. Goc Makuach, a member of the Finance and Economic Planning Committee, warned against South Sudan’s excessive dependence on oil revenues.

Makuach recommended empowering the South Sudan Revenue Authority (SSRA) to oversee nationwide tax collection as this will improve the financial management system.

“Before I conclude depending on the oil is very dangerous and depending on the oil may not make us perform well economically,” said Makuach.

“We will give you very few recommendations if you want to get out from this disease called oil dependent. Recommendations are one; let us prioritise agriculture,” he said.

“Number two let’s diversify our economy let us not depend on one source of income let us diversify our economy. Number three lets us streamline the management of the revenue collection process,” he said.

“And finally since we have established a body called SSRA to collect the revenue on behalf of the government,” he stated.

“We are saying let us empower South Sudan revenue authority to be the one in charge of the collection of all taxes across the country and give back to the relevant institution their shares,” Makuach said.

