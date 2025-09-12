12th September 2025



Seven Years On: Citizens accuse leaders of failing to bring stability

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 5 hours ago

Juba, South Sudan (Eye Radio) —As South Sudan marks the seventh anniversary of the Revitalized Peace Agreement, some citizens are voicing their frustration over the slow pace of implementation, accusing leaders of failing to bring lasting stability.

In comments made on Eye Radio’s “Dawn” program, citizens argued that the agreement benefits politicians and government officials more than it helps ordinary people.

“The seven good years have been wasted on the revitalized agreement, which is even doing nothing for the people of South Sudan,” said David Magok.

“We don’t even know the direction of this agreement. And the agreement now becomes a constitution that is giving priority to the leaders of this country to remain in power, whether we like it, we the citizens, or not.”

Another citizen, Suleiman, claimed the deal is “almost dead” and that its signatories and guarantors are no longer optimistic.

Deng Diing expressed his frustration, saying the agreement has not been implemented “in letter and spirit.” He added that citizens’ only hope is for the 2026 elections.

The agreement was signed by President Salva Kiir, Dr. Riek Machar, and representatives of several other political parties in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, seven years ago.

Stakeholders and guarantors of the IGAD-led mediation also endorsed the deal.

