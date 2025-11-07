South Sudan dismisses claims of SOFA violations against UNISFA in Abyei

UNITED NATIONS, NEW YORK (Eye Radio) – South Sudan has refuted allegations of Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA) violations against the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA), describing the claims as generalized and lacking specificity.
Responding during the United Nations Security Council meeting on Abyei on Wednesday, November 5, Ambassador Sabino Edward, South Sudan’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, stressed Juba’s commitment to collaboration with international partners.
Vague Allegations and Minor Delays
Ambassador Edward addressed the accusations directly, stating that claims of SOFA violations often “lack specificity.” He cautioned against misinterpreting minor administrative issues.
“In regard to the allegations of SOFA violations, South Sudan feels that these are often generalized and lack specificity. Incidents of 30-second delays in issuing tax exemptions should not be misinterpreted,” Amb. Edward said.
He emphasized that the government has “no intention to hinder or intervene in UNISFA’s mandate.”
SSPDF Presence for Civilian Protection
Addressing concerns about military presence, Amb. Edward clarified the role of the national army in the disputed region.
“The presence of the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces (SSPDF) in South Sudan’s territories is meant to protect civilians and discourage inter-rivalry.”
The government’s statement underscores its commitment to peace, stability, and the protection of civilians in Abyei.
Appreciation for UNISFA’s Role
Ambassador Edward used his platform to express South Sudan’s appreciation for the ongoing efforts to secure and support the community in Abyei.
“The government of the Republic of South Sudan wishes to express its appreciation for the vital role played by UNISFA in ensuring the security, protection, and well-being of the people of Abyei,” he stated.
He also welcomed key elements of the UN Secretary-General’s report, highlighting South Sudan’s support for ongoing efforts to improve the lives and livelihoods of people in the area.
What is a SOFA?
A Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA) is a treaty that defines the legal relationship between a host country and a foreign nation with military forces stationed within its borders.
These agreements outline the rights and obligations of foreign military personnel, covering areas like criminal jurisdiction, taxation, and law enforcement.
