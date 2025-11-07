7th November 2025

Church leaders arrive in Malakal for historic Bishops’ Plenary

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 12 hours ago

A moment of arrival: Catholic Church leaders, including Bishop Christian Carlassare (Bishop of Bentiu and Apostolic Administrator of Rumbek), are welcomed at Malakal Airport ahead of the historic Bishops' Plenary Meeting. Their presence signals hope and commitment to peace in the Upper Nile region.

Malakal, Upper Nile, (Eye Radio) – Catholic Bishops and priests have begun arriving in Malakal for the momentous Sudan Catholic Bishops’ Conference (SCBC) Plenary Meeting, which is set to officially commence on Monday, November 10, 2025.

The gathering will follow the launch of the Small Christian Communities on Sunday.

Faithful from the Diocese of Malakal, led by Vicar General Fr. Stephen Ochir, gathered at Malakal Airport to extend a warm welcome to the visiting Church leaders. Fr. Biong Deng, head of an initial delegation, expressed heartfelt appreciation for the congregation’s hospitality.

A second key delegation, led by Bishop Christian Carlassare of Bentiu and Apostolic Administrator of Rumbek, also arrived.

“I’m very glad for the Diocese of Malakal, which is hosting the bishops’ conference. Let it be a time of blessing for all the people of Malakal and for the dioceses in Sudan and South Sudan,” Bishop Carlassare shared his joy.

“It is a time for peace. We have to make it and not only to wait for it, but to work with all our heart, with all our strength, so that peace may come.”

The Bishop urged the faithful to pray for the bishops, saying they will use the meeting to “listen and discern” the word of God.

The arrival of the Church leaders is seen as a significant sign of life returning to normal in the war-torn Upper Nile region.

Bishop Stephen Nyodho, speaking during the arrivals, offered a powerful message of hope to the local community.

“Despite the destruction, we can still bring the Upper Nile to a better place to live. This conference shows that we are not forgotten. The Church stands with us in our journey toward healing and rebuilding.” Bishop Nyodho.

The Bishops’ Conference, themed “Peace, Healing Wounds, and Promoting Unity,” marks the first time this high-level gathering has been held in Malakal.

Organizers are optimistic that the conference will yield recommendations and decisions benefiting the Catholic Church and communities across Sudan and South Sudan.

Further high-profile arrivals are expected, including a senior delegation headed by His Eminence Cardinal Stephen Ameyu and the Apostolic Nuncio on Friday, November 7.

