Airline operators welcome 20% cut in aviation charges, say it will lower ticket prices

Airline operators have welcomed the decision by the South Sudan Civil Aviation Authority to reduce aviation charges, saying the move will make air travel more affordable for many passengers.

The remarks come after the aviation authority announced plans to reduce several charges by 20 percent in an effort to boost air travel and make air ticketing cheaper.

Speaking on Eye Radio’s Dawn Show this morning, Gabriel Ngang Maduok, the Secretary General of the South Sudan Airline Operators Union, said the decision comes at a critical time when several regional and international airlines have suspended operations in the country due to high operational costs.

Maduok explained that excessive landing, parking, take-off, airspace, and security charges have made it difficult for airlines to operate profitably in South Sudan.

“Turkish Airlines cannot fly to Juba with 20 passengers and return with the same number. That would be a loss. That is why FlyDubai left,” he said.

He added that cash shortages in the country have also negatively affected flight operations, as passengers often struggle to access money in time to travel.

This situation, he noted, has led to a reduction in flights operating outside Juba.

According to Mr. Maduok, the reduction in aviation charges is expected to lower air ticket prices, making travel more affordable for citizens and encouraging more airlines to resume or begin operations in the country.

“South Sudan currently has five radars, but they are not yet fully operational. These are located in Raja, Renk, Western Equatoria, Eastern Equatoria, and Central Equatoria. Once all of them become fully functional, South Sudan will have full control of its airspace and borders.

“This control is what gives a country the authority to manage its own airspace. Some personnel are already undergoing training to operate the system. Managing airspace is a complex process that requires meeting strict international standards,” he added.

However, he revealed that South Sudan is still facing challenges in meeting international requirements to fully control its own airspace, which he said also contributes to higher costs.

According to reports, South Sudan’s airspace at the moment is still being managed by Sudan.

One of the requirements for South Sudan to take full ownership of its airspace includes establishment of the radar systems and certification by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

