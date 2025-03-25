South Sudan condemns Sudanese general’s threatening remarks

The South Sudan government has strongly condemned statements made by the Assistant Deputy Commander in Chief of the Sudanese Armed Forces, General Yasir Al-Atta, in which he issued threats of military aggression against South Sudan.

In a statement released on Monday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation described General Al-Atta’s remarks as “reckless and inflammatory”, warning that such statements violate the principles of good neighborliness, peaceful coexistence, and international law.

In a speech on Sunday evening, Sudanese Assistant Deputy Commander in Chief General Yasir al-Atta, said that Chad’s airports in N’Djamena and Amdjarass were “legitimate military targets” and accused South Sudan of harboring “traitors”.

Meanwhile, Juba has dismissed these threats as dangerous and urged Sudanese authorities to refrain from provocative statements that could undermine regional peace and stability.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of South Sudan expresses its deep concern and strong condemnation of recent public statements made by General Yasir Al-Atta….., in which he issued threats of military aggression against the people and sovereignty of South Sudan,” said Amb. Apouk Ayuel, the spokesperson of foreign ministry.

“The remarks in which General Al-Atta declared the readiness of the Sudanese Government and its armed forces to deal with what he described as ‘traitors’ inside the Republic of South Sudan, are not only reckless and provocative but also a blatant violation of the principles of good neighborliness, peaceful coexistence, and international law.”

Apouk stated that South Sudan reiterated its commitment to diplomacy and peaceful conflict resolution while urging the leadership in Sudan to respect international norms.

The government also called on regional and international partners, including the African Union (AU) and the United Nations (UN), to intervene and prevent any escalation that could further destabilize the region.

The foreign ministry affirmed that the government is prepared to take all necessary measures to protect the country’s territorial integrity and ensure the safety of its citizens.

However, it maintained that diplomatic efforts remain the best path to preserving regional peace.

“We remain vigilant and prepared to defend our nation against any form of aggression while continuing to pursue diplomatic solutions to maintain peace in our region.”

On its part, the Chadian government has made a similar statement on Sunday, stating that Atta’s statement could be interpreted as a declaration of war, vowing a “firm and proportionate” response to any attack.

