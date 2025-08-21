South Sudan and Uganda armies vow to strengthen border security

Juba, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The South Sudan Peoples’ Defence Forces (SSPDF) and the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) have reaffirmed their commitment to working together on security issues along their shared border.

A statement published on the UPDF website announced that the commitment was made during a high-level meeting at the Defense and Intelligence headquarters in Mbuya, Uganda.

The meeting held on Wednesday, August 20, was co-chaired by SSPDF Chief of Defense Forces, Gen Dau Aturjong Nyuol, and UPDF Commander Land Force, Lt Gen Kayanja Muhanga.

The meeting was initiated by an invitation from Uganda’s Chief of Defense Forces, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, following his recent visit to Juba. Discussions focused on strengthening cooperation and implementing new security measures.

Lt Gen Kayanja Muhanga highlighted the historical bond between the two armies, noting that Uganda was with South Sudan during the SPLA’s liberation struggle. He said there’s a need for a mature, dialogue-based approach to recent border tensions.

Gen Dau Aturjong Nyuol reiterated South Sudan’s commitment to joint action, stating that combined efforts would prevent “spoilers” from causing havoc.

He expressed confidence that the meeting would produce solutions to ensure border communities live in harmony.

The meeting is expected to result in enhanced coordination and joint operations to safeguard the border regions.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter