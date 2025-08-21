South Sudan sees decline in cholera cases, Minister reports

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) — The Minister of Health, Sarah Cleto Rial, has announced a significant decline in the number of cholera cases across South Sudan, a result she attributes to the concerted efforts of her ministry and its partners.

Minister Rial announced on Thursday, August 21, after briefing President Salva Kiir on the country’s current health situation.

During the meeting, she emphasized that health is a matter of national security and called on the government to take the lead in mobilizing investment in the healthcare sector.

President Kiir welcomed the report and affirmed his administration’s commitment to strengthening the nation’s health system.

He assured the minister of his full support for all initiatives aimed at upgrading healthcare services nationwide.

The meeting highlights the government’s renewed focus on making healthcare more accessible and resilient to promote national development.

