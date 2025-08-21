21st August 2025

Central bank orders travellers to declare $10,000 or more, provide source

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 4 hours ago

The Central Bank has ordered all travellers entering or leaving the country with 10,000 US dollars or more to declare the amount in writing.

In a statement issued yesterday, the Bank of South Sudan said travelers must fill out an official form available at all border points and present the money to customs officers along with documents showing the source of the funds.

Travelers must also state the purpose of carrying the money by issuing documents such as invoices, bank withdrawal slips, or remittance confirmations, and submit the completed Cross-Border Currency Declaration Form to border authorities for verification.

According to the statement, a stamped copy of the form will be kept by customs, and another sent to the Bank of South Sudan for records.

The bank added that financial institutions must request prior approval from the Bank of South Sudan if they plan to import or export more than 50,000 US dollars.

They are also required to keep accurate records of all cross-border cash movements and submit monthly reports to the Directorate of Supervision and Financial Stability at the central bank.

The statement further warns that “failure to declare amounts exceeding the threshold, structuring, or splitting amounts into smaller tranches to avoid reporting, use of unlicensed couriers or individuals to move large sums of money across borders are strictly prohibited.”

Other banned practices include carrying counterfeit or tainted cash across borders and engaging in unauthorized cross-border foreign exchange trading or settlements.

The Central Bank has instructed all border control and law enforcement agencies to enforce the directive fully.

According to the circular, enforcement bodies have the authority to detain undeclared or suspicious amounts of cash for investigation and report any violations to the Bank of South Sudan and the Financial Intelligence Unit.

They will also share information and work together to strengthen compliance and intelligence gathering.

The regulator warned that anyone who violates the new rules risks losing undeclared money to customs, facing forfeiture proceedings under the law, and suspension or cancellation of licenses. Offenders could also face fines or criminal prosecution.

The circular came into effect on August 20, 2025, and all concerned parties are expected to comply.

