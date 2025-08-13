13th August 2025

South Sudan activist raises alarm over alleged talks with Israel to settle Palestinians

Author: Staff reporter | Published: 6 hours ago

Israel and South Sudan flag - courtesy

A civil society activist has raised concerns over alleged talks between Israel and South Sudan regarding the possible relocation of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, according to a report from the Associated Press (AP).

Edmund Yakani, the executive director of Community Empowerment Progress Organisation CEPO, was quoted by the AP as saying that “communities would need to know who is coming and for how long.”

He warned that the proposal could create tensions, citing “historical issues with Muslims and Arabs” in the country.

“South Sudan should not become a dumping ground for people,” Yakani told the news agency. “And it should not accept taking people as negotiating chips to improve relations.”

The AP report states that six people familiar with the matter have confirmed the talks are taking place, though it remains unclear how far they have progressed.

If the plan were to be implemented, it would involve moving people from a region devastated by war to a country still recovering from its conflict. This proposal has already sparked human rights concerns from various organizations.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has publicly supported what he calls “voluntary migration” for Gaza’s population, a concept previously advocated by President Donald Trump.

Similar proposals have reportedly been discussed with other African nations. However, Palestinians, human rights organizations, and many governments worldwide have rejected the idea, arguing it amounts to forced expulsion in violation of international law.

