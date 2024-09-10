International Literacy Day: U.S. gov’t urges S. Sudan to address literacy crisis

The U.S. government has called on South Sudan’s transitional government to allocate public resources more effectively to address the country’s severe literacy crisis.

In a statement issued on International Literacy Day, the U.S. Embassy in Juba highlighted the critical state of literacy in South Sudan, describing it as one of the worst in the world.

The statement emphasized the fundamental importance of education and literacy as human rights that unlock economic opportunities, break the cycle of poverty, and foster personal and societal development.

It also noted that literacy is crucial for effective communication and democratic participation, which strengthens community engagement and cohesion.

According to recent United Nations data, South Sudan faces a daunting literacy challenge: about 70 per cent of adults are illiterate, approximately 84 per cent of girls over 15 years old cannot read or write, and around 2.8 million children are out of school.

The U.S. government has criticized the transitional government for failing to meet the educational needs of its citizens.

Since 2011, the U.S. has invested over $328 million to support South Sudanese in developing essential literacy and numeracy skills, improving health, advancing economic well-being, and reducing poverty.

In its statement, the U.S. Embassy renewed its call for the South Sudanese government to prioritize public investment in education and take concrete steps to fulfil its obligations to its people.

The Embassy’s appeal underscores the urgent need for action to address the country’s literacy challenges and support sustainable development.

International Literacy Day is celebrated every year on 9 September.

This year’s theme, ‘Promoting multilingual education: Literacy for mutual understanding and peace’ underscores that not only multilingual approaches are instrumental in developing literacy competencies; it also support intercultural dialogue, mutual understanding, and peace.