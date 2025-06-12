Some communities surrender arms amid Warrap disarmament push

Warrap State, South Sudan -(Eye Radio) — Some communities in Warrap State have surrendered their weapons, but others continue to resist as the deadline for disarmament approaches, Warrap Information Minister Mamer Bath Marol has confirmed.

Earlier this week, the South Sudan People’s Defense Forces (SSPDF) issued a one-week ultimatum to armed youth in Warrap State and Mayom County in Unity State to voluntarily lay down their arms. The ultimatum warned that failure to comply would result in forceful disarmament.

The directive followed President Salva Kiir’s recent declaration of a six-month state of emergency in both regions, responding to escalating communal violence and insecurity.

Speaking to Eye Radio on Thursday morning, Minister Mamer Bath Marol said forces tasked with the disarmament are already assembled in Tonj South County. While he could not disclose the number of troops deployed due to security reasons, he assured that the operation was underway.

“Yeah, the deployment is already done. The forces are now assembled in Tonj South. I cannot tell you the number because this is a security issue, but I can assure you they are already there and moving well,” he said. “The general security situation in the state is calm and normal.”

Minister Bath said some areas had complied with the disarmament order, with armed youth voluntarily surrendering their weapons. However, resistance persists in other communities.

“We have spoken to chiefs and local authorities to urge armed youth to put down their guns. Some areas have complied and are surrendering their weapons. Others are still resisting, but the seven-day ultimatum issued by the SSPDF headquarters has not yet expired,” he explained.

“After the deadline, those who refuse to comply will face maximum penalties.”

The SSPDF emphasized that the disarmament operation will be conducted within the legal framework of the presidential decree and its terms of reference.

The move aims to restore peace and stability in Warrap and Unity States, which have witnessed a surge in deadly intercommunal clashes and lawlessness in recent months.

