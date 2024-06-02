2nd June 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | World News   |   S. A’s Ramaphosa seeks coalition as party loses majority seat

S. A’s Ramaphosa seeks coalition as party loses majority seat

Author: BBC | Published: 2 hours ago

I'm not extinguished, jokes SA president

The ANC, once led by Nelson Mandela, hit by worst election result since apartheid ended 30 years ago

It is now official that the party has lost its majority in the National Assembly for the first time

The distribution of seats in the 400-member parliament directly reflects the vote sh

The electoral commission has announced how the seats will be distributed in the 400-member National Assembly – they are shared out in direct proportion to the vote:

Here are the top parties:

  • ANC – 159 seats
  • DA- 87 seats
  • MK – 58 -seats
  • EFF – 39 seats
  • IFP – 17 seats
  • PA – 9 seats

The remainder of the seats went to smaller parties.

This confirms that the ANC will have to go into a coalition to form the next government.

Results board
In his first comments, President Cyril Ramaphosa says ‘our people have spoken whether we like it or not’.

.

Popular Stories
Army accused of taking police roles, operating illegal detention facilities and courts in Juba 1

Army accused of taking police roles, operating illegal detention facilities and courts in Juba

Published Tuesday, May 28, 2024

Dozens of vehicles with SSD plate numbers impounded in Uganda 2

Dozens of vehicles with SSD plate numbers impounded in Uganda

Published Tuesday, May 28, 2024

Juba River Port construction halted over land dispute 3

Juba River Port construction halted over land dispute

Published Monday, May 27, 2024

Economist denounces forced business closures in Juba as ‘uncivilized’ 4

Economist denounces forced business closures in Juba as ‘uncivilized’

Published Tuesday, May 28, 2024

MP forced to withdraw anti-SPLM endorsement rally statement 5

MP forced to withdraw anti-SPLM endorsement rally statement

Published Tuesday, May 28, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

S. A’s Ramaphosa seeks coalition as party loses majority seat

Published 2 hours ago

Dr. Garang says South Sudan ‘open for business’ as he charms investors

Published 5 hours ago

Calm in Upper Nile’s Malakal after heavy deployment

Published 8 hours ago

South Sudan vows to fulfill conditions for lifting arms embargo

Published 8 hours ago

84 migrants rescued in the Mediterranean Sea

Published 9 hours ago

Ex-Jonglei governor’s guards rob guns from armory: Official

Published 10 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
2nd June 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!