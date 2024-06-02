S. A’s Ramaphosa seeks coalition as party loses majority seat

The electoral commission has announced how the seats will be distributed in the 400-member National Assembly – they are shared out in direct proportion to the vote:
Here are the top parties:
- ANC – 159 seats
- DA- 87 seats
- MK – 58 -seats
- EFF – 39 seats
- IFP – 17 seats
- PA – 9 seats
The remainder of the seats went to smaller parties.
This confirms that the ANC will have to go into a coalition to form the next government.
In his first comments, President Cyril Ramaphosa says ‘our people have spoken whether we like it or not’.
.