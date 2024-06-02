S. A’s Ramaphosa seeks coalition as party loses majority seat

The electoral commission has announced how the seats will be distributed in the 400-member National Assembly – they are shared out in direct proportion to the vote:

Here are the top parties:

ANC – 159 seats

DA- 87 seats

MK – 58 -seats

EFF – 39 seats

IFP – 17 seats

PA – 9 seats

The remainder of the seats went to smaller parties.

This confirms that the ANC will have to go into a coalition to form the next government.