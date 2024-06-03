Sudan, South Sudan oil ministries to meet on stalled oil export

The oil ministries from South Sudan and Sudan are expected to meet soon to discuss solution to challenges hindering the resumption of crude oil export through the war-torn country.

This comes after South Sudan’s Presidential Advisor on Security Affairs held talks yesterday with the President of Sudan’s Transitional Council (TSC) on situation.

State-owned Sudan News Agency reported that junta leader, General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, received a message from President Salva Kiir, delivered by his advisor Tut Gatluak, regarding bilateral relations between the two countries.

“Tut Galwak…, said that the meeting touched on the issue of South Sudan’s oil, indicating that the southern oil transportation line was affected by the war currently taking place in Sudan,” SUNA reported.

It was further reported that the pipeline operation has been suspended due to the continuation of military operations in the areas where it is located.

President Kiir’s security advisor said General Al-Burhan affirmed Sudan’s readiness to provide support needed to speed up the resumption of the flow of South Sudan oil through Sudanese territory.

“Gatluak added that it was agreed to hold a meeting between the oil ministries of the two countries to deliberate on to address this issue, pointing out that oil is a lifeline for the citizens of the two sisterly countries.”

In February 2024, one of the pipelines transporting 60 percent of the South Sudan crude oil to Port Sudan broke down, disrupting the country’s main source of revenue.

The situation has induced soaring inflation as the national currency weakened against the US dollar, triggering a sharp increase in commodity prices and leaving families struggling to feed themselves.

However, the Undersecretary in the Ministry of Petroleum said the ruptures in the oil pipeline has been repaired, although he said gelling of the crude oil and the Sudanese conflict have hindered its reopening.