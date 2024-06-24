24th June 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Regional   |   Rwanda kicks off election campaigns as Kagame bids to extend rule

Rwanda kicks off election campaigns as Kagame bids to extend rule

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 4 hours ago

Rwandan president Paul Kagame addresses a rally. (Image: Jean Bizimana/REUTERS)

Campaigns are underway in Rwanda for the country’s July 15 presidential and legislative elections with nine million registered voters, as President Paul Kagame seeks to rule until 2034.

Kagame, who was first elected in 2,000, will face Frank Habineza, the leader of opposition Democratic Green Party, and former journalist, Philippe Mpayimana,  running as an independent candidate.

The country will also hold legislative elections on the same day with 589 candidates vying for the 80 seats in the lower house of parliament.

According to Africa News, key opposition figures like Victoire Ingabire and Bernard Ntaganda are barred from running due to past convictions despite appeals to have the sentences quashed.

Kagame could potentially stay in power until 2034 after a 2015 constitutional amendment reset the clock for him by changing presidential terms from seven to five years.

Speaking at a rally attended by thousands of supporters, Kagame defended Rwanda’s record on democracy in response to allegations of stifling opposition.

“People usually disagree on democracy or understand it differently. But for us, we have our own understanding of it. Democracy means choice, choosing what is good for you and what you want,” he said at a rally in Musanze north of the country.

“Nothing is better than being Rwandan, but even better, nothing is better than being your leader… I came here to thank you, not to ask for your votes.”

 

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:30:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
NAS commander dumps Cirillo, forms own group 1

NAS commander dumps Cirillo, forms own group

Published Saturday, June 22, 2024

US condemns Houthi sinking of ship in the Red Sea 2

US condemns Houthi sinking of ship in the Red Sea

Published Friday, June 21, 2024

Juba’s $12bn Dubai deal signed with fake Shiekh: Report 3

Juba’s $12bn Dubai deal signed with fake Shiekh: Report

Published Friday, June 21, 2024

Sudan signals near resumption of South Sudan oil export 4

Sudan signals near resumption of South Sudan oil export

Published Thursday, June 20, 2024

Traders count losses after fire guts shops in Juba’s Hai Game 5

Traders count losses after fire guts shops in Juba’s Hai Game

Published Friday, June 21, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

5,000 displaced by flooding in Panyijiar County

Published 47 mins ago

Public urges President Kiir to order nationwide disarmament

Published 1 hour ago

EU sanctions six Sudanese individuals for fueling war

Published 2 hours ago

South Sudan on alert as DRC records monkeypox cases

Published 3 hours ago

Poor pay forces teachers to abandon public schools: CES official

Published 3 hours ago

Lainya commissioner frees 22 detained ambororo nomads

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
24th June 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!