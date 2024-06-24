Rwanda kicks off election campaigns as Kagame bids to extend rule

Campaigns are underway in Rwanda for the country’s July 15 presidential and legislative elections with nine million registered voters, as President Paul Kagame seeks to rule until 2034.

Kagame, who was first elected in 2,000, will face Frank Habineza, the leader of opposition Democratic Green Party, and former journalist, Philippe Mpayimana, running as an independent candidate.

The country will also hold legislative elections on the same day with 589 candidates vying for the 80 seats in the lower house of parliament.

According to Africa News, key opposition figures like Victoire Ingabire and Bernard Ntaganda are barred from running due to past convictions despite appeals to have the sentences quashed.

Kagame could potentially stay in power until 2034 after a 2015 constitutional amendment reset the clock for him by changing presidential terms from seven to five years.

Speaking at a rally attended by thousands of supporters, Kagame defended Rwanda’s record on democracy in response to allegations of stifling opposition.

“People usually disagree on democracy or understand it differently. But for us, we have our own understanding of it. Democracy means choice, choosing what is good for you and what you want,” he said at a rally in Musanze north of the country.

“Nothing is better than being Rwandan, but even better, nothing is better than being your leader… I came here to thank you, not to ask for your votes.”

