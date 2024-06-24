24th June 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   IDF wraps up intense Rafah battle -Netanyahu

IDF wraps up intense Rafah battle -Netanyahu

Author: BBC | Published: 4 hours ago

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said the “intense phase” of fighting in Rafah in southern Gaza is nearly over, but that this does not mean that the war is coming to an end.

He said the war would continue until Hamas was completely driven from power.

He added that the Israeli military would soon be able to redeploy troops to the border with Lebanon, where exchanges of fire with Hezbollah have been escalating.

Mr Netanyahu also again rejected the idea that the West Bank-based Palestinian Authority should run Gaza in place of Hamas.

“In the end, you will have to do two things: you will need the ongoing military demilitarisation by the Israel Defense Forces and you will need to establish a civil administration, I hope that with the support and management of certain countries in the region, I think this is the right way to move forward,” he said in an Israeli television interview.

“I’ll tell you what I’m not ready to do, I’m not ready to establish a Palestinian state there, I’m not ready to hand it over to the Palestinian Authority. I’m not ready to do that.”

Residents of Rafah said there had been more clashes in the city, while Israeli air strikes on Gaza City are reported to have killed the Hamas-run health ministry’s director of emergency services.

An aid distribution centre was also hit: the IDF said it was being used by Hamas.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant is starting a visit to Washington, to discuss the war in Gaza and the escalating tensions with Hezbollah, which is backed by Iran.

The Israeli military launched a campaign to destroy Hamas in response to the Palestinian armed group’s unprecedented attack on southern Israel on 7 October, during which about 1,200 people – mostly civilians – were killed and 251 others were taken hostage.

More than 37,551 people have been killed in Gaza since then, according to the territory’s Hamas-run health ministry. Its figures do not differentiate between civilians and combatants, but it had reportedly identified 14,680 children, women and elderly people among the dead by the end of April.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:30:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
NAS commander dumps Cirillo, forms own group 1

NAS commander dumps Cirillo, forms own group

Published Saturday, June 22, 2024

US condemns Houthi sinking of ship in the Red Sea 2

US condemns Houthi sinking of ship in the Red Sea

Published Friday, June 21, 2024

Juba’s $12bn Dubai deal signed with fake Shiekh: Report 3

Juba’s $12bn Dubai deal signed with fake Shiekh: Report

Published Friday, June 21, 2024

Sudan signals near resumption of South Sudan oil export 4

Sudan signals near resumption of South Sudan oil export

Published Thursday, June 20, 2024

Traders count losses after fire guts shops in Juba’s Hai Game 5

Traders count losses after fire guts shops in Juba’s Hai Game

Published Friday, June 21, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

5,000 displaced by flooding in Panyijiar County

Published 47 mins ago

Public urges President Kiir to order nationwide disarmament

Published 1 hour ago

EU sanctions six Sudanese individuals for fueling war

Published 2 hours ago

South Sudan on alert as DRC records monkeypox cases

Published 3 hours ago

Poor pay forces teachers to abandon public schools: CES official

Published 3 hours ago

Lainya commissioner frees 22 detained ambororo nomads

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
24th June 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!