Lainya commissioner frees 22 detained ambororo nomads

Lainya County Commissioner in Central Equatoria State said on Monday the 22 Ambororo cattle keepers who were arrested on June 15 have left the area after being released.

Emmanuel Khamis Richard said all the Ambororo nomads were released after the local government observed that their tribemates departed the entire territories of Lainya.

He warned that any Ambororo found in the area will be arrested and prosecuted, according to the law for trespassing into the area.

“I can confirm to you that Ambororo cattle camps left 98 percent of the areas of Lainya County and as a result we released the 22 cattle herders that were arrested,” Khamis said.

“They were released so that they join the rest of their brothers in the cattle camps and proceed to wherever they intend to go.”

“Cattles are moving out wherever they are going is their businesses, but in Lainya County, we want to engage in agriculture and we do not want these cattle keepers.”

The nomads, reportedly migrating from the semi-arid regions of Chad and Central Africa Republic, often wander in many parts of Western Equatoria, where there have been reports of deadly skirmishes with the local populations.

In Ezo, Ibba and Tombura counties, local authorities have since reported multiple attacks on villagers by the nomads since last year.

In 2023, the Director for Legal Affairs at the National Police Service, Major General Sadik Ismail, said the issue of Ambororo attacks is “very serious” and requires national government intervention.

President Salva Kiir, in a meeting with Azande King, His Majesty Atoroba Peni, also promised to curb the attacks by foreign herders intruding from the Central African Republic and restore stability in the region.

Commissioner Khamis said he has given orders that none of the foreign herders should be spotted in his administrative jurisdiction.

“Any of them roaming around, they will be arrested, and when they are arrested for the second time, we will prosecute them and ensure they face the consequences of the law for trespassing and entering the area without permission and causing harm to the environment.”

Khamis said the Ambororo herders have degraded the area’s fertile soil by spraying salt mixed with water on the grass for their cattle to feed on.

“The major negative impact is the fact that they buy salt in large quantities, mixed it with water and spray on the grass, this makes the cattle to eat the grass up to the roots and we believe that salt is very disruptive to the environment.”

“Therefore this will have a long impact on the soil fertility which will affect farmers in the future. This is the major challenge that we will not allow to continue in our area.”

