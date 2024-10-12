Rumbek University students, staff threaten protest over hunger, salary arrears

Students and staff at the Rumbek University of Science and Technology have threatened demonstration and strike if the institution’s feeding program is not resumed and lecturers do not receive their accumulated 10 months arrears in seven days.



The undergraduates and the university workers are demanding an immediate attention from the national government to address the challenges hindering their studies or risk peaceful protests.

The university’s Guild President, Sebit Jok, said the nearly one-year delay in salary payment has caused concern and dissatisfaction among the teaching staff.

Mr. Jok said this has negatively impacted the determination and ability of educators to perform their duties, which in turn affects students’ learning experiences.

The students’ leader emphasized the important role of lecturers in their academic and personal development.

He appeals for prompt action to resolve the issue, so that the teaching staff can focus on maintaining a productive academic environment.

“We cannot afford staying in campus without lecturers. We will make our voices be heard. This is the concern that we want to voice out before we take any steps. We wanted the government to respond to such a situation.”

Jok said the lack of salary and incentives payment has also led to the suspension of the university’s feeding program due to lack of motivation for workers.

He said contractor which used to facilitate the feeding program has abandoned the job due to lack of payment, leaving students to endure hunger in the campus while lecturers do not come on regular basis.

“If nothing happens within seven days from now, the students will go out in their numbers for peaceful demonstration. We cannot afford to die of hunger in the campus,” he said.

He further called on the National Ministry of Finance and Planning to expedite salary payment to alleviate hardships and enable students to complete in time.

“We are humbly calling upon the able leadership to let our lecturers be paid as soon as possible so that they take up their normal roles in the university.”

“On the same note, the contractor who facilitated the student feeding is not paid as well by the National Ministry of Finance and planning, thus we are making life so difficult for students in the campus now.”

“We are calling upon higher authority to urgently and positively respond to our suffering by speaking to the National Ministry of Finance and Planning to immediately pay the money to save our lives here at the university.”

On his part, Dut Majok, the Chairman of Rumbek University’s Non-Academic Staff Association, states that all staff will maintain an open strike until they receive their accumulated unpaid salaries for the last ten months.

He announces that they will not report to work on Monday until salaries arears for the ten months are paid.

“None classified and classified staffs, we met yesterday and the meeting ended that we have to continue with the open strike until we receive our 10-month salary,” he said.

“As the chairman of the administration, I also seconded that there will be no work for Monday until we receive 10 months before we resume the work. We are calling for our salary for the month of December 2023 to October this year.”