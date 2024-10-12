12th October 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | News   |   Cabinet approves $72M for setting up gold refinery, mineral trading center

Cabinet approves $72M for setting up gold refinery, mineral trading center

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 3 hours ago

Jacob Maiju Korok, Deputy Minister of Information addressing the media after a Council of Ministers meeting on Friday, October 20, 2023. (Photo: Charles Wote)

The National Cabinet on Friday approved 72 million dollars to the Ministry of Mining for the establishment of gold refinery and Mineral Trading Centre to benefit small-scale and artisanal miners in South Sudan.

This came after the Minister of Mining Martin Gama Abucha presented a memo seeking the endorsement of a steering committee for the establishment of the mineral processing and trading facilities.

Deputy Information Minister Dr. Jacob Maiju Korok said the proposed project estimated to cost $72 million will ensure that artisanal and small-scale miners are fairly valued and rewarded in the country .

Deputy Minister Korok said the creation of the Mineral Trading Center is crucial for providing a structured market for local miners.

“The trading center aims to ensure that artisanal and small-scale miners benefit from the mineral. The Minister of Mining requested the cabinet to approve the establishment high-level steering committee and the technical team,” he told reporters.

He said the cabinet directed the Ministry of Finance to pay the agreed previously approved amount for the establishment of the refinery and Mineral Trading Centre in South Sudan.

In January 2024, South Sudan signed an agreement with a Qatari company to purchase gold from small-scale dealers in order to further formalize the country’s gold trade and provide miners with a reliable market.

In March 2023, Egyptian company BTC Global launched the first and only gold refinery in South Sudan, which buys raw gold for processing.

 

 

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:00:00

Weekend Sports Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
USAID mission director for South Sudan arrives in Juba 1

USAID mission director for South Sudan arrives in Juba

Published October 7, 2024

‘Prepare for Governor Akol Koor’s reception,’ Warrap residents in Juba urged 2

‘Prepare for Governor Akol Koor’s reception,’ Warrap residents in Juba urged

Published October 7, 2024

MP urges South Sudanese youth in Egypt to return amid alarming deaths 3

MP urges South Sudanese youth in Egypt to return amid alarming deaths

Published October 8, 2024

Ulang commissioner denies banning South Sudan currency 4

Ulang commissioner denies banning South Sudan currency

Published October 11, 2024

Deputy NSS chief urges new boss to improve institution’s image 5

Deputy NSS chief urges new boss to improve institution’s image

Published October 10, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Rumbek University students, staff threaten protest over hunger, salary arrears

Published 2 hours ago

Cabinet approves $72M for setting up gold refinery, mineral trading center

Published 3 hours ago

222 South Sudanese, Rwandan officers trained on airport security, riots management

Published 4 hours ago

Kiir urges new governor to seek amicable solutions for Warrap’s issues

Published 17 hours ago

Forwarders Association launches constitution to boost professionalism

Published 18 hours ago

Pharmacist urges software to track medication dispensing in South Sudan

Published 19 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
12th October 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.