RSF-allied militia posing security concern in Abyei: Official

The government of Abyei Administrative Area has reported security concerns in eastern part of the region due to the alleged presence Sudanese militias allied to the Rapid Support Forces following a disagreement with the paramilitary group.

Abyei Information Minister Bolis Koch said following a misunderstanding within the RSF last week, about 40 militiamen crossed to Abyei through Taj-Alei and engaged in looting of livestock belonging to residents.

Minister Koch narrated the situation arise after RSF troops clashed with the allied militias, forcing them to flee to Abyei’s Aman-Aguak and Mijak counties and posing a security threat to local communities.

“In the eastern part of the Abyei area, we have some insecurity issues due to the presence of the militias and allies of rapid support forces that joined the RSF, and when they disagreed, they always passed through Abyei areas,” he said.

“They created insecurity and loot civilians due to hunger, and last week, there’s a group of forty people came to the area called Taj-Alei and there are vulnerable civilians and they took from their goats and they ran.”

Contested by Sudan and South Sudan, Abyei region remains a critical flashpoint for conflict, and has been under constant attacks from the Mesiriya militiamen in Sudan and armed youth from Warrap State, leading to deaths, destruction of properties and displacement.

In July 2024, RSF said it captured the strategic town of Al-Meriam in West Kordofan State near the border with South Sudan and Abyei, a month after the group took control of the state capital El-Fula.

The paramilitary group’s capture of Al-Meiram, which lies between Abyei Administrative Area and Northern Bahr el Ghazal State was feared to escalate insecurity into South Sudan’s border areas which are already struggling with an influx of people pouring it from the war-torn country.

