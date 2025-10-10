10th October 2025

Rights group urges mental mealth integration in schools, workplaces, and communities

Author: James Atem Kuir | Published: 20 minutes ago

Mental health awareness poster - courtesy image

A human rights group is calling for the integration of mental health awareness in schools, workplaces, and communities to help address the growing mental health crisis in South Sudan.

The South Sudan Human Rights Defenders Network made the call as the world marks World Mental Health Day today, October 10, 2025.

In a statement shared with Eye Radio this afternoon, the group said decades of conflict, displacement, and social instability have severely affected the mental well-being of individuals and communities in the country.

The network described mental health challenges such as anxiety, depression, trauma, and other conditions as major public health concerns in South Sudan.

It said the situation has worsened due to poor access to mental health services and the stigma still surrounding psychological support.

Ms. Gisma Juma Magara, the group’s Women Protection Officer, stressed the need for action from the government, development partners, civil society, and local communities.

She said including mental health in education programs and ensuring services are accessible to all citizens will help reduce the problem in the long term.

First celebrated in 1992, World Mental Health Day is observed globally to raise awareness on mental health, promote education, and fight stigma.

The day was initiated by the World Federation for Mental Health, a global organization with members in more than 150 countries.

10th October 2025

