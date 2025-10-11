‘A beacon of hope’: Just Future Project concludes after five years of transformative impact

After five years of seeking justice, strengthening governance, and building peace, Cordaid and its consortium partners have formally closed the Just Future Project in South Sudan, celebrating its achievements and looking ahead to keeping its light alive.

From 2021, the initiative; led by Cordaid, WIPC and Search for Common Ground (SFCG), with eight local partners; worked in Central Equatoria, Eastern Equatoria, Jonglei and Western Bahr El Ghazal.

With funding from the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the project sought to empower communities, improve access to justice, foster social cohesion, and promote inclusive governance.

On Friday in Juba, Cordaid used the theme “Stories of Impact: Building a Just Future Together” to mark the conclusion.

The event brought together government officials, community members, civil society, donors, and development partners, all gathered to reflect on what’s been achieved, lessons learned, and how to sustain the change.

Ordinary people, extraordinary roles

In his opening remarks, Tom Otieno, Cordaid’s Country Director, said the Just Future Project witnessed “ordinary citizens stepping into extraordinary roles” — women and youth leading change, neighbours resolving conflicts, local actors owning governance in their communities.

“The Just Future was not just a project, it was a beacon of hope, opportunity, and a voice for those who are often unheard,” Otieno added. He urged communities to carry forward the project’s vision.

“The seeds planted by Just Future have taken root, and the ripples of change it created will continue to expand through empowered communities, strengthened institutions, and enduring alliances,” he emphasized.

Milestones, impacts, voices

Bashir James, Cordaid’s Country Coordinator, highlighted key achievements: policy reforms and legislative advocacy to strengthen justice and security frameworks; community dialogues bridging citizens, security actors, and policymakers.

He spoke of the training and support for Women Human Rights Defenders (WHRDs), resulting in a WHRD Toolkit to enhance protection and advocacy.

“The project produced advocacy videos and a storytelling documentary amplifying the voices of those most affected by injustice and insecurity,” he noted.

He also asserted that local partner institutions have been strengthened, helping to ensure that advocacy work continues beyond the project’s lifespan.

Among those who benefited, grassroots voices tell a story of transformation. In Yei, Central Equatoria, Amani Prosy said the project had changed her community through mentorship programs, legal awareness, and women’s rights advocacy.

Women and youth gained skills in peacebuilding and security, she said, enabling them to take part in community policing and decision‑making.

From Kapoeta, Eastern Equatoria, Roseline Nakopir said the project empowered women to know their rights, report violations, and initiate community dialogues with local authorities.

In Jonglei, James Manyang described how it helped him build social capital and better relationships with local authorities so that community issues can be reported and resolved.

Official recognition and the road ahead

Speaking at the event, the Undersecretary in the Ministry of Peace Building, Pitia, thanked the people of the Netherlands, Cordaid, and local civil society organizations for supporting the Just Future Project, which he said had “positively impacted the lives of South Sudanese.”

He urged beneficiaries to sustain the impact of the project even after the donors’ exit.

Since its launch, the Just Future Project has directly impacted and transformed the lives of more than 12,000 people, mostly women and internally displaced persons.

In closing, Cordaid expressed deep gratitude to all partners and stakeholders for their unwavering commitment.

Their collaboration, the organisation said, has laid a strong foundation for a more just, peaceful, and resilient South Sudan.